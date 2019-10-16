The Madison School District is looking for community input to guide its superintendent hire.
The district and consultant BWP and Associates launched a survey Wednesday seeking feedback on five questions related to the search. The survey will be available online until Nov. 4, and can be accessed at madison.k12.wi.us/superintendentsearch.
District officials will also hold a pair of meetings later this month, Oct. 29 at Memorial High School and Oct. 30 at La Follette High School, to seek further input. Both meetings will be from 7-8:30 p.m.
The survey asks respondents to select the district’s three most significant strengths from a list that includes supportive community, excellent teachers and staff, good school facilities, financial management and effective leadership.
In the second question, respondents are asked to choose the three most important issues facing the district, with options including community relations, curriculum, academic growth, facilities and increasing the diversity of the workforce.
The next two questions both relate to the desired skills in a potential superintendent, with one question on leadership skills and the other on personal characteristics.
Finally, respondents are asked to rank a variety of experiences in importance for a superintendent hire. Items like a doctorate degree, experience as a superintendent or classroom teacher and experience with cultural competency work are included on the list.
Respondents are also asked to provide some biographical information, like if they have children in the district, are retired or are a staff member.
Jane Belmore is serving as the interim superintendent this year after Jennifer Cheatham left this summer for a position in the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The new superintendent, who will be chosen in February according to the current timeline, is expected to begin working here in July.
The School Board approved a contract with BWP and Associates to assist in a nationwide search for the next superintendent earlier this year.