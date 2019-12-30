MMSD holds grief support hours at Hamilton after eighth-grader’s death

The Madison School District is hosting grief support hours on the second Monday of winter break after the death of Hamilton Middle School eighth-grader Jocelyn Gannon.

Gannon, 13, who died with her mother Amy in a helicopter crash in Hawaii, was “a wonderful young person,” principal John Burkholder wrote in a letter to families Saturday, when news of her death had begun to spread. The crash occurred on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jocelyn’s family,” the letter states. “We ask that you keep Jocelyn’s family, friends and our Hamilton community in your thoughts, and that you respect the privacy of the Gannon family at this time.”

School support staff were working with district staff to “develop a plan of support,” which included opening the Hamilton library Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “for people to gather in support of each other.” A support team would also be available to students when school resumes on Jan. 6 to further discuss the loss and emotions related to it, according to the letter.

