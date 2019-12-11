MMSD enrollment drops by 33, projections show more decreases expected

The drops are projected to initially come in elementary schools, as kindergarten classes will continue a trend of being smaller than the year prior. At the high school level, East and Memorial are projected to grow in attendance by the 2024-25 school year, while West will have five students fewer than this year. La Follette is projected to lose 49 students from this year to 2024-25.

The overall enrollment decrease means that most buildings are projected to be at or below the “ideal” 90% capacity use five years from now, according to data included in the report, which is calculated using factors including class size policy, section availability and building size. The most significant exceptions are Falk Elementary School, which is projected to be at 104.4% of its capacity in five years, and West High School, projected at 98.7% — just below its current 98.9% utilization.

The buildings with the lowest utilization rate projected in five years are O’Keeffe Middle School, at 38.6%, and Black Hawk Middle School, at 46.9%. No other schools in the district are projected below 50% utilization of space, though Sennett Middle School and Orchard Ridge Elementary School are within one percentage point. Middle schools as a whole are projected to have a 59.4% utilization rate.