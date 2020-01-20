MLK Forum focuses on need for 'social action' in Dane County

Bringing up King’s disappointment with white moderates, Brown said everyone needs to be part of the solution — and soon.

“I have heard the word ‘Wait!’ It rings in the ear ever Black American with piercing familiarity,” Brown quoted from King’s letter. “This wait has almost always meant ‘Never!’ Justice too long delayed is justice denied.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following Anderson’s example of getting to know students of different cultures and languages, which Anderson said came back to help him following his firing, Brown said it’s important to “first know thyself” and then get to know other cultures as much as possible.

“Until we start to do our own identity work, we will not be able to bring about the change that we need to see,” he said. “If we don’t have anti-racist identity, we can’t dismantle structural, institutional and individual racism.”

He added that it can be hard work for white people, who will have to overcome a sense of white fragility to truly become anti-racist and could lose some social capital along the way.

“If you end up becoming an anti-racist and you’re white, you might lose some loved ones,” he said. “You might lose some close friends. You might be having some battles with your parents or your grandparents.”