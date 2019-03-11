Student journalists at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee received awards for their reporting at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association convention last week.
The First Amendment awards are named after John Patrick Hunter, a former Cap Times reporter who defended the First Amendment during the anti-Communist era of Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy.
Media Milwaukee, the student media organization of UW-Milwaukee, won the award for its vast investigation of sexual harassment on campus, despite early opposition they faced from university officials.
At Marquette, an editorial penned by the Marquette Wire's Caroline Kaufman pushed the importance of college newspapers at private schools.
WNA executive director Beth Bennett noted the importance of recognizing the accomplishments of student journalists who are set to usher in a new generation of reporters in the industry.
Sam Martino, who coordinated the joint WNA and Society of Professional Journalists contest, said attempts at restricting free speech on college campuses has pushed the focus on First Amendment rights into the limelight.