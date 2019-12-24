$10 million grant will help fund planning for early childhood development in Wisconsin

“This is a planning grant, so the money will be spent on a needs assessment, scaling up best practices, and preparing existing partners for any potential shifts in practice,” DCF spokesman Tom McCarthy wrote in an email. “The focus of all the activity will be on increasing equity, access, quality, and affordability, specifically for our youngest, most vulnerable and underserved children and their families.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The goals include retaining early childhood education professionals and connecting early childhood education to kindergarten through secondary education programming in the state.

Studies have shown that early childhood is the time when education can have the most significant impact on a child’s future development. Kids Forward executive director Ken Taylor said in a statement the grant could be “a catalyst to help us create a system that is more coordinated, higher quality, and better able to meet the needs of Wisconsin’s children more equitably and more affordably.”

Taylor also called for the effort to involve more than government agencies, saying it is “essential that this effort to connect the dots on behalf of children, families and communities includes the voices of those families and communities, particularly those who tend to get shut out of the policy-making process.”