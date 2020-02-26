Middleton High School staffer in race-tinged testing incident resigns

A Middleton High School staffer who allegedly used race to segregate students for a district-required test last fall resigned Monday and will leave the district at the end of the current school year on June 30, the Middleton-Cross Plain School District confirmed Wednesday.
Until then, the staff member will remain on paid leave -- the same status the person has held since the day after the Oct. 16 incident in which about 60 ninth- and 10th-grade students of color were segregated from the rest of the student body to take the STAR math and literacy test.
District spokesman Perry Hibner was not able to provide the status Wednesday afternoon of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the test.
In an Oct. 18 videotaped statement, Superintendent Dana Monogue called the incident a “mistake” and “wrong,” twice said it caused “harm,” and added “we sincerely apologize.”
“Our administrative team will work with students and staff to deepen and intensify our efforts to tackle issues of racism, anti-Semitism, hate speech and other forms of injustice in our schools,” she said in the nearly four-minute statement.
Hibner said in October that the STAR test is taken annually in students’ advisory classes and this school year was scheduled for Oct. 14-25 for about 1,100 students.
He said staff had been discussing how to get about 10 to 15 students who “have been habitually missing advisory to take the test,” and they decided to have them come to the library on the afternoon of Oct. 16, using the high school’s computerized scheduling system to make the invitation.
“Instead of scheduling just those students to come and take the test it appears a message was sent to about 60 students who are African-American, Latino and mixed race to come to the library,” he said then. “I don’t know if the message said to come for an important meeting or to come and take the STAR test.”
In early December, Hibner said possible resolutions to the case include allowing the staff member to return to work, reprimanding but continuing to employ the staff member, firing the staff member or the staff member choosing to resign.
WISC-TV first reported on Tuesday that the staff member had resigned.