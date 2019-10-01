As the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District redraws its attendance boundaries, it’s an opportunity to reconsider lines that have stood mostly static since the mid-1990s.
That includes sending students from the Elver Park neighborhood in west Madison to Cross Plains for middle school at Glacier Creek — a 10-minute longer drive than the other district middle school, Kromrey, for a neighborhood that faces many social challenges.
“It’s kind of hard when you ain’t got no transportation,” said Sharonda Kimmons, a parent at The Crossings who has two children now at the high school. “It was really hard for a lot of parents.”
Students from that neighborhood, many of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch, attend West Middleton Elementary School, which has historically sent its alumni to Glacier Creek.
But with the district’s seventh elementary school expected to open for the 2020-21 school year, it’s likely that system of keeping elementary classes entirely together has to change anyway, MCPASD spokesman Perry Hibner said.
“Neither middle school is big enough to handle four elementary schools,” Hibner said. “So we’re going to have to split one or two of the elementary schools.”
Kimmons said she thinks the change would be “a great idea.”
While the 25-member Internal Boundary Committee, which began meeting in March to consider new boundary options, has not yet considered middle school boundary changes, Hibner said that’s expected at the next meeting on Oct. 7.
“One of the things we’re looking at is making a few changes that might make it easier for people who are closer to Kromrey than Glacier Creek to go there,” Hibner said. “Some of (the committee members) are very apprehensive to finalize any elementary options until they know what happens at middle school.”
The neighborhood of about 90 K-4 students is likely to stay at West Middleton for elementary school, based on the options still under consideration. Principal Katrina Krych supported that during a June 19 meeting in which she told the committee members about the resources the school has set up for those students.
“We do lots of things to help that community feel like a good place to be,” Krych said. “We do whatever it takes to connect with our families and make them feel like their voice is important because it is. We really work on building a collaborative culture.”
While Kromrey is closer to the Elver Park neighborhood, and attended by those in the High Point Estates neighborhood adjacent to The Crossings at Elver Park apartments, Hibner pointed out that a Madison Metro bus ride takes more than an hour, anyway.
“From a busing standpoint, there’s no benefit to going to Kromrey,” he said. “There’s not a benefit there, but certainly for people who have access to a vehicle it’s half the distance.”
He said outreach by the district to that neighborhood earlier this year, which he acknowledged did not reach every parent, indicated they were happy with West Middleton — but many said they wanted to go to Kromrey because of the distance.
The area around the soon-to-be new school is the easiest to zone, Hibner said, but that population alone won’t solve overcrowding issues projected at Elm Lawn, Sunset Ridge and West Middleton.
“People near where the new elementary school is gonna open next year, they want to go there. It makes sense,” he said. “You can’t keep everybody where you’re at and still make it work.”
After a pair of community outreach meetings, scheduled for Oct. 21 and 24, the committee is expected to reconvene in November and forward up to three recommendations to the school board. Hibner said they expect to make a decision in late November or December, followed early next year by a decision on whether any students would be grandfathered in to the new boundaries.
Hibner said the 23 years since the last large-scale change to boundaries is “a long time.”
“At the end of the day we look at this as a real opportunity,” Hibner said. “It’s time consuming, it’s not easy work, but we’re hoping when we’re done that the boundaries make sense and that people are happy with them.”