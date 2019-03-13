Weather Alert

...SPRING SNOW MELT IS UNDERWAY AND CAUSING FLOOD CONCERNS... .THE COMBINATION OF SNOW MELT AND RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE SOME FLOODING CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, PARTICULARLY ON ANY AREA CREEKS, STREAMS AND RIVERS. SOME SPORADIC ROAD CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED AS WELL DUE TO THE AMOUNT OF ICE AND HARD SNOW BLOCKING CULVERTS AND DITCHES. WARM AIR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE THROUGH TONIGHT ON INTO THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND SHOULD WIPE OUT WHATEVER SNOW PACK IS STILL OUT THERE. WITH THE GROUND FROZEN, THIS WATER WILL ALL RUN OFF AND NOT BE ABSORBED INTO THE GROUND. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH THURSDAY ARE GENERALLY EXPECTED TO BE UP TO A HALF INCH OF RAIN. THE MOST LIKELY PERIOD OF RAIN WILL BE THIS EVENING ON INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF THURSDAY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON, BUT ANY RAINFALL WOULD ONLY BE BRIEFLY HEAVY AND NOT WIDESPREAD. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN WITH MILD TEMPERATURES WILL MELT THE EXISTING SNOW PACK OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. RAIN AND MELTING SNOW ONTO FROZEN GROUND WILL RUN OFF INTO DITCHES, STREAMS, AND RIVERS THIS WEEK. * AREAS OF FLOODING ARE LIKELY, INCLUDING URBAN AREAS DUE TO STORM DRAINS BLOCKED BY ICE AND DEBRIS, LOW LYING AREAS WITH WATER OVER RURAL ROADS, AND RISING WATER LEVELS ON MANY RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&