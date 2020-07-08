Middleton-Cross Plains latest to reconsider police in schools

On Tuesday amid pressure from residents opposed to the school-based officers, the Middleton City Council voted against renewing its contract with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District for one officer each at the high school and Kromrey Middle School.
The district's School Board had approved contracts with Middleton and the village of Cross Plains to continue stationing officers at Middleton High School and Kromrey and Glacier Creek middle schools, but board president Annette Ashley told Middleton council members that following its June 22 decision, the district received feedback from people opposed to the officers and, as a result, intended to conduct a "thorough evaluation" of the program.
Cross Plains police chief Tony Ruesga said an officer has been based at Glacier Creek for four years, and district spokesman Perry Hibner said Middleton officers have been at the high school and Kromrey for some 30 and 20 years, respectively.
An improvised medical station near the Veterans Museum on the squarer. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police and Wisconsin State Patrol officers stand off with protesters at the top of State Street May 30. Two police oversight measures being considered by the city of Madison may conflict with some powers of the Police and Fire Commission, the commission's attorney says.
Wisconsin State Patrol officers and a Madison police officer in full riot gear fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street May 30. The Madison Public Safety Review Committee on Wednesday committed to studying the police department's funding and policies for responding to protests.
Police Police and protest meet at the top of State Street on the first day of the recent protest. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and acting Chief of Police Vic Wahl address Sunday the violence and looting that took place along State Street on Saturday after a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd had ended.
Silvestre Mendez is reflected in a remaining pane of glass in the front window of Rising Son's Deli on State Street, where he is employed. The first pane was broken Sunday night. Cleanup continued Monday for State Street businesses that were damaged during the second night of protests in Downtown Madison.
Protesters circling around other protesters on the closed John Nolan Drive. Several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Madison, Wisconsin and blocked all six lanes of John Nolan Dr Monday, June, 1, 2020 as part of what they say will be a week of action against police brutality and "white supremacy." STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
A lone protester approaches a line of police in full riot gear on State Street early Tuesday morning. Police waited until around 1:10 a.m. — after the looting and window breaking started — before making an appearance. The police were followed by members of the National Guard.
Businesses are boarded up, including Teddywedgers on State Street, after riots broke out on State Street and Capitol Square the previous night, in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Youth organizers amp up protesters on the Capitol Square in Madison during an entirely peaceful nighttime demonstration June 2. Despite a downpour in the early evening, protesters stuck it out and weathered intermittent rain throughout their roughly six hours at the Capitol.
Protests continued for the seventh night Friday, June 5, 2020 at James Madison Park in Madison Wisconsin. They were celebrating Breonna Taylor and other who was killed by police. with an altar near the waters edge. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL.
Marchers make their way up State Street toward the state Capitol during a Black Lives Matter Solidarity March organized by the African American Council of Churches in Madison, Wis., Sunday, June 7, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dr. Marcus Allen, pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and president of the African American Council of Churches, speaks at the beginning of a Black Lives Matter Solidarity March organized by the AACC in Madison, Wis., Sunday, June 7, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A group of about 100 public defenders and private defense attorneys took a knee outside the Dane County Courthouse Monday for nearly 9 minutes to symbolize the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd before Floyd died.
Without city permission, protesters painted "DEFUND POLICE" in giant letters on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday night. The street leads from the Madison Municipal Building and City-County Building to the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Sign on the boarded up front door of Fontana Sports. Businesses along State Street in Madison continue to face difficulties with COVID-19, and the violent protest downtown. The businesses were photographed Tuesday, June, 16, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
A few hundred protesters block traffic at an intersection an intersection near Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday night. A few organizers stand on top of a tow truck. Protesters tore down statues of the state's "Forward" statue, and one of Union Civil War Col. Hans Christian Heg, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown on Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day. EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
An empty pedestal where the statue of famed abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg stood. Scenes from around the State Capitol Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 the morning after protesters tore down statues of Forward and a Union Civil War colonel. Protesters also assaulted a state senator and damaged the Capitol Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Troy Richardson, left, and Corey Rockweiler with Daniels Construction board up street-level windows Wednesday near the West Washington entrance to the state Capitol after protesters caused damage the night before.
Supporters of the Madison Police Department face opposition Thursday from Black Lives Matter supporters objecting to their efforts to place signs over protest markings on the exterior of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. During several contentious exchanges, a group in favor of defunding police departments argued with those who say their message is, "Without peace there can be no justice."
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement form a circle around Black participants as part of an exercise during a demonstration on E. Washington Ave. in Madison, Wis. Saturday, July 4, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Ruesga said the Cross Plains Village Board unanimously approved the school resource officer, or SRO, contract with the district on June 30, but "it wasn't without controversy," and as a result the district and village planned to meet to consider the program's future.
Hibner said that prior to Tuesday's Middleton City Council meeting, the district "had begun work on a committee that would have looked at school resource officers and determining what changes, if any, would be made to the program."
He said the committee was expected to be made up of staff, administration, students and police, and that the district had also "wanted to include some of the alumni and adults who had reached out requesting that we eliminate SRO positions immediately."
With Middleton's decision to end its contract with the district, he wasn't sure if the city would be a part of that group.
Ruesga said that while he supports Glacier Creek's SRO program, he also supports the effort to study and possibly change it.
Ruesga, who identifies as Hispanic, said he grew up poor in the same area where Floyd was killed, and his positive relationship with a police officer stationed at his high school when he was growing up was one of the main reasons he decided to become a police officer.
Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Vanessa Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you're gonna pay the price.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District recently joined others around the country in ending its contract with the police department for school resource officers. Next steps are still being determined.
Oak Park Elementary School District 97 superintendent Carol Kelley was the second of two finalists for the Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent position to interview. Robbinsdale School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins had his interview Tuesday.
"The children that you’re talking about that are the most vulnerable — that’s me," superintendent finalist Carlton Jenkins told Madison community members Tuesday.
Madison police officer Zulma Franco worked as a school resource officer last year at Madison East High School. The Madison School District and city officials have agreed to end the program beginning in the 2020-21 year.