McFarland, DeForest join list of school districts that will require masks indoors

A little less than three weeks from the start of school, the McFarland and DeForest school districts have announced that all students and staff will have to mask up when in district buildings and on school buses, regardless of whether they've had the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeForest announced the decision in a letter to families on Tuesday that noted masks can control the spread of COVID-19, leading to fewer disruptions in instruction.

McFarland sent a similar letter to families Wednesday, adding that elementary schoolers will have assigned seats during lunch to ensure physical distancing and middle and high school students will have the option of eating outside. Teachers are being asked to keep their seating charts up to date to help with contact tracing.