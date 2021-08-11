McFarland, DeForest join list of school districts that will require masks indoors

A little less than three weeks from the start of school, the McFarland and DeForest school districts have announced that all students and staff will have to mask up when in district buildings and on school buses, regardless of whether they've had the COVID-19 vaccine.
DeForest announced the decision in a letter to families on Tuesday that noted masks can control the spread of COVID-19, leading to fewer disruptions in instruction.
McFarland sent a similar letter to families Wednesday, adding that elementary schoolers will have assigned seats during lunch to ensure physical distancing and middle and high school students will have the option of eating outside. Teachers are being asked to keep their seating charts up to date to help with contact tracing.
Both letters encouraged all students over 12 to get vaccinated. Currently, 71% of all Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71.2% of children between ages 12 and 15 have at least one shot, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The Madison School District announced on July 22 that masks would be required indoors. The Verona, Sun Prairie and Waunakee school districts are also requiring masks.
The rise of the highly contagious delta variant has led to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. According to data reported by PHMDC on Tuesday, the seven-day daily case average in Dane County was 78.6, and the level of community transmission was considered "high."
The DeForest letter cited several organizations that have encouraged masking, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and PHMDC. DeForest is also offering virtual learning for students who request it by Aug. 16.