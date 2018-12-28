December 2018 graduates have made it across the stage this month, putting away another eventful calendar year for higher education. These are the top higher education stories covered by the Cap Times.
1. UW-Madison students protest mandatory $1,400 dormitory dining plan (By Pat Schneider | Feb. 15, 2018)
University of Wisconsin-Madison students staged a protest at a campus dining hall Tuesday, briefly blocking entry to it, to demonstrate their outrage at a mandatory purchase program they say will strap low-income students and shortchange those with dietary restrictions.
Chanting “I can’t eat!” about 100 students marched through the market area of Gordon Dining Hall, 770 W. Dayton St., the Daily Cardinal reported. Several read testimonies about how a mandatory $1,400 minimum deposit for food purchases for students living in campus residence halls would impact them.
2. Held back: How Wisconsin School of Business donors stalled efforts to revamp its programming
Rodrigo Stabio, a master of business administration candidate at the Wisconsin School of Business, remembers picking up his mobile phone from the repair shop last fall and turning it on to find more than 200 text messages.
“I called my friend and asked, ‘What’s going on?’ He said: ‘They’re thinking about cancelling the program. Everybody’s upset about it,’” Stabio said.
At Grainger Hall, home of the business school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, talk among students that day turned immediately to an email reporting a proposal to end the full-time MBA program, ranked 37th in the nation this week, down from 34th a year ago.
3. Meet Julia Nepper, who earned a UW-Madison Ph.D at 23 (By Pat Schneider | Jan. 16, 2018)
Julia Nepper's favorite thing about science is a little surprising.
“It’s OK to be wrong. Until you acknowledge what you don’t know, you cannot progress,” said the North Carolina native who, at age 23, received her Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison last month.
That’s right; she's a Ph.D. at 23.
A home-schooled child who started community college at age 11, Nepper said she hopes people will take the example from science of being willing to fail and move on to the next strategy and apply it to other areas of their lives.
4. UW-Madison sociology department took special steps to stop sexual harassment (By Pat Schneider | Jan. 27, 2018)
Whispered warnings among women in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Sociology Department, senior male faculty making promises about book co-authorship or shared research data while making sexual advances on graduate students, sexual misconduct by male Ph.D. candidates — all are included in a recently compiled rundown of sexual harassment incidents in higher education.
“It’s an open secret that several senior male faculty are serial sexual harassers, and have gotten away with it in plain sight for decades,” wrote one anonymous poster in December of the UW-Madison Sociology Department.
5. Regent Regina Milner: UW-Stevens Point conflict a “communication nightmare” (By Pat Schneider | May 5, 2018)
The controversy over the planned elimination of 13 humanities majors at UW-Stevens Point has become a “communication nightmare,” Regent Regina Millner said Thursday in Madison.
Yet changes in program offerings were needed and shared governance processes were respected, Millner insisted.
“As for Stevens Point, that’s turned into a communication nightmare,” Millner said during a forum at UW-Madison on shared governance, the practice in higher education of giving faculty, staff and students a say in issues directly affecting them. UW System campuses have deliberative bodies of faculty, staff and students set up to provide such feedback on administrative proposals.
6. $900,000 study will reclassify UW jobs, set compensation structure (By Pat Schneider | April 17, 2018)
The University of Wisconsin's two-year effort to reclassify and set compensation for thousands of jobs also requires significant commitments of staff time within and beyond human resources offices.
“But it is needed,” said UW-Madison academic staff member Kevin Niemi, an outreach program manager. “It’s been over 30 years since we really examined our human resources system. The Title and Total Compensation Study will help us as individual employees and managers of people to understand more clearly how to advance in careers.”
7. Judge gives expelled UW-Madison student Alec Cook three years in prison for sex assaults (By Pat Schneider | June 21, 2018)
Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke sentenced expelled University of Wisconsin-Madison student Alec Cook to three years in prison for the sexual assaults of three female students.
A weeping Cook apologized before the sentence was handed down.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “I was wrong. You told the truth and everyone should believe you. This is my fault; you didn’t deserve this, and neither did your families. To them, too, I am so sorry," said Cook, red-faced from crying.
8. UW System, campuses spend thousands of dollars hosting the Board of Regents (By Pat Schneider | Feb. 9, 2018)
A handful of UW System Regents circulated through the bright new MakerSpace on the UW-Madison campus, marveling at the high-tech equipment and talking with students about the devices they had designed.
The tour of the MakerSpace Wednesday in the former engineering library was typical of the kinds of events showcasing programs and facilities put on by hosting UW campuses as members of the Board of Regents converge for their monthly meeting.
Regents said these kinds of gatherings help keep them abreast of what is new on UW campuses and connect them with students. “It’s great to see something like this,” said Regent Tim Higgins as he toured the privately funded facility. “But it’s more important to see students, to have the opportunity to hear why they are coming (to UW) and what they are happy about. Our job is to serve our customers.”
But as dwindling enrollment has led to a controversial reorganization of the university system, and tight budgets have brought severe programming cuts to some campuses, expenditures to entertain UW Regents are coming under scrutiny.
9. UW-Madison study suggests asking young people how to attract millennials (By Pat Schneider | Jan. 13, 2018)
As the state of Wisconsin launches a multimillion dollar ad campaign to lure millennials from Chicago to the Badger state, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor suggests drilling down locally to learn how to gain and maintain young people in the state’s rural communities.
“Young adults aren’t necessarily moving to Wisconsin, they’re going to move to a particular community in Wisconsin,” said Randy Stoecker, a sociologist who works with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Center for Community and Economic Development. The questions become very local, he said.
10. Outrage grows over 3-year sentence for ‘privileged’ Alec Cook in sex assaults case (By Pat Schneider | June 27, 2018)
A group of state and local elected officials on Tuesday joined a chorus of criticism of Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke’s three-year prison sentence for expelled University of Wisconsin-Madison student Alec Cook, a punishment they say was too light for a “serial sexual assault perpetrator.”
“We are dismayed and outraged by Judge Ehlke’s lenient sentencing of Alec Cook. In just three or fewer years, this predator will be back on the streets, sending a clear message that men like Alec Cook — men with privilege — are above the law,” Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said in a news release accompanying the letter.
The letter argues that the sentence handed down Thursday by Ehlke “amounts to a slap on the wrist for a serial rapist whose violent and sadistic sex crimes will haunt his victims for years to come.”