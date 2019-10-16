Another Madison School District staff member will not return to their position at West High School after allegedly using a racial slur with students.
West principal Karen Boran sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon informing them of the incident that occurred last week.
“As you know, our expectation when it comes to racial slurs has been very clear. Regardless of context or circumstance, racial slurs are not acceptable in our schools,” Boran said. “It is a standard we will continue to hold for professional conduct, that has been applied consistently and will continue to be applied consistently.”
Boran added, “We have investigated the incident, and the staff member will not return to West.”
Last year there were at least five incidents in which a staff member used a racial slur in front of a student, including teachers at West and Jefferson Middle School and substitute teachers at East and West.
The incidents have all occurred amid the district’s push toward Black Excellence, an attempt to close the longstanding achievement gap between black and white students and “care for and meet the social-emotional and academic needs of black students.”
The first incident last year, on Oct. 31, 2018, involved a white teacher intervening into a conversation between two students, responding to a black student, “How would you like it if I called you a n-----?” That teacher eventually resigned.
The incident created “a sense of urgency” at the school, Hamilton academic and career planning coordinator Tova Sacks told the Cap Times in February. Staff members founded the Educators Working Towards Anti-Racism group to have conversations about race and create a network to support anti-racist teachers.
District administrators told the Cap Times in the spring that the incidents are treated as personnel issues, meaning much of the context remains confidential. In a statement sent to the Cap Times by district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson, interim superintendent Jane Belmore echoed Boran’s language that context does not matter in situations where a racial slur is used.
Strauch-Nelson wrote in an email that she could not comment on any additional details about the incident.