Madison teachers oppose return to classroom; district says little about child care program

The entire school quarantined for two weeks at the end of October because of the large number of staff who had contact with someone who tested positive, and six classes have had to quarantine at separate times, she said.

"Everyone who has had it in our community had it very mild and recovered quickly in spite of the fact that our school community is 80% minority — Latino and Black," she said.

Public health data nationally show minority populations have been hit harder by the virus.

Charles Moore, the principal at High Point Christian School, said that since the vast majority of its nearly 300 students returned to in-person learning at its two sites in Madison and Mount Horeb, it's had only one positive case, a student.

He said the student caught it during a trip out of state and that the student's class was quarantined for 14 days, but no one else in the class tested positive.

Moore said the strict guidelines Public Health has issued for how to conduct in-person schooling have been effective at stopping infections at High Point, and contrasted its experience to the experience at another private religious school he works with in Sauk County that isn't subject to the same guidelines and has seen more infections.