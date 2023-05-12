The Madison teachers union capped off a week of districtwide protests Friday as the group calls for greater wage increases than what the school district has proposed.

Coinciding with Teacher Appreciation Week, the protests aimed to highlight that educators are often expected to continue working, doing things like grading papers or reviewing materials, when they’re not getting paid, Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones said.

“You can’t just assume that people are willing to endure in this cycle of unrecognized and unappreciated labor just because we love our young people and we want them to succeed,” Jones said. “That doesn’t mean ... we don’t have our own needs or need (to) take care of our families.”

The protests, which in some locations included students, didn’t coincide with times when educators were scheduled to teach, he said. Instead, they were scheduled during lunch or the beginning and end of school days, times when Jones said teachers are “expected to keep their doors open for students to be there as a safe space, even though we don’t have to.”

Jones said students in need of support aren’t at fault for the current system. Rather, it’s because of a system “that just assumes educator labor is 24/7 and is only paid for just a fraction of what is actually done.”

“(Madison School District) educators deserve to be valued appropriately for the important work they do and we support their efforts in raising awareness on this very important issue,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.

Members of the teachers union are calling for an 8% wage increase for staff to keep up with inflation. That’s more than double the 3.5% increase proposed under the district’s current draft budget, which also calls for cutting 155 positions in the next school year.

The union and district will have their next set of negotiations by the end of May, Jones said.

The district drafted the initial budget under the assumption that state lawmakers won’t increase per-pupil aid or revenue limits in the 2023-25 state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for a $2.6 billion increase in K-12 funding. Republicans have said that proposed increase won’t happen, but they haven’t yet said what level of funding they would support.

“We agree the 8% cost of living adjustment is an appropriate request; however, after years of chronic regressive state funding for public education, (the Madison School District) along with many other school districts across Wisconsin, now face the most challenging budgetary cycle in the history of our state,” LeMonds said.