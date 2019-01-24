As snow blanketed the city overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, students in Madison schools woke up to the first snow day of the school year.
Evening activities at Madison schools were canceled Tuesday, all schools were closed Wednesday and MSCR, athletics and events were also canceled for Wednesday night.
“I woke up and was like, ‘Mom, I should be going to school,” Victor Lawson, a fourth-grade student at Chavez Elementary school said Wednesday afternoon. “But she was in her pajamas on the computer when I woke up, so I knew I didn’t have school today.”
Madison and its surrounding communities took in about 7 inches of snow from Tuesday afternoon until noon Wednesday, according to weather reports. Temperatures stayed under the freezing point, leaving much of the snow intact and unable to melt quickly. Madison Metropolitan School District policy is to monitor weather conditions and consult with meteorologists, Madison police, transportation providers and the city on whether to close schools.
Victor, who had just climbed up a hill at Cherokee Heights Middle School with his snowboard, said he was excited for the first snow day of the school year so he could enjoy some of his favorite winter activities.
“I like snowboarding and flopping around and doing stuff in the snow,” he said. “I’m also going to have a snowball fight later.”
His mother, Tracy, agreed that it was great to have a free day to spend outside.
“It’s awesome and fun to have,” she said.
Tracy Hamm-Warnecke, an eighth-grade teacher at O’Keeffe Middle School, spent the snow day with her daughter Jillian Warnecke, a fourth-grade student at Emerson Elementary.
“It was really nice to have a good, old-fashioned Wisconsin snow day,” Warnecke said as she and Jillian made their way to the same hill at Cherokee with their sleds. “We’ll probably have some hot chocolate and graham crackers, continue to relax and enjoy the day.”
Cherokee’s hill was among a number of busy sledding spots on Wednesday. Elver Park and Glenway Golf Course also had dozens of students and families hitting the slopes and attempting to skate on nearby ice rinks.
“We did a lot of shoveling earlier which was great, but we wanted to do something a little more fun today, too,” said Taylor Livieri, as she made her way up the Elver Park hill with her child.
Asked what their plans for the snow day were, one man and his son simply pointed to the top of the Elver hill and back at their sleds.
Former Madison School Board member Anna Moffit said her kids were excited for the snow day, as well as her husband, a teacher in MMSD. They spent the day expanding snow forts, sledding at Glenway Golf Course and playing some video games.
For high school students, the snow day came amidst finals week. That led some students like Lydia Oakleaf, a junior at Memorial High School, to spend part of Wednesday studying, according to her mother Joanne Juhnke.
The missed day led to some changes in the final exam schedules to make up for lost time.
“As their parents, we’re fortunate to have flexible leave and the ability to do some work from home,” Juhnke said, noting that her youngest daughter, an eighth-grade student at Jefferson Middle School, has disabilities that prevent her from being home alone.
“That’s why it’s particularly important that my husband and I have flexibility with work,” Juhnke said.
There’s currently no snow in the forecasts for the rest of the week, but the snow will likely stay as temperatures are expected to drop even lower.