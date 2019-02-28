Six months into a school year that's seen a string of staffers accused of racist language or behavior, Madison School District Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham wrote an "open letter to the community" Thursday in which she promised a new system for reporting racism and discrimination and required training for staff on racial bias and inequity.
The letter comes a little more than a week after allegations surfaced that a white staff member pushed, punched and pulled the hair of an 11-year-old black girl at Whitehorse Middle School, and in a school year that's seen three teachers and two substitute teachers resign or be dismissed after using racial slurs in front of students.
"The polarization in our country today puts a tremendous amount of pressure on young people and the people who work in schools to somehow get it right, while the rest of society gets it wrong," Cheatham said in the letter. "But as a school district that exists to protect children and cultivate the beauty and full worth of every single child, we must be held to the highest possible standard."
She called the slurs "indefensible," and while police are still investigating what happened on Feb. 13 at Whitehorse involving the girl and positive behavior coach Robert Mueller-Owens, she called that incident "especially horrific."
"No matter what comes out of the police investigation, there was a failure on our part," she wrote. "We will review every fact to understand what happened so that we can take aggressive action."
Cheatham laid out five actions the district intends to take in response to the incidents -- three of which involve reviewing and revising existing practices and policies and two that she said are new.
She was not immediately available Thursday afternoon to go into detail about the new racial incident-reporting system or the new training for staff, but told The Capital Times that "we are in the midst of figuring out" what the reporting system will look like and mentioned a hotline as one possibility.
Initial reaction to Cheatham's letter from two of those running for School Board in the April 2 elections was not positive.
"The details matter," said incumbent TJ Mertz, "and there is not much in the way of detail here."
David Blaska, who as a political conservative is an anomaly in Madison School Board races, said Cheatham is "kowtowing to the loudest voices."
"What is missing from Cheatham’s over-reaction is anything about requiring students to obey their teachers, be attentive in class, work with others, and do their schoolwork," he said. "Nothing about parents' responsibility to prepare their children to be ready to learn."
Mertz said that while the "superintendent is crucial ... there need to be roles for the board, and for all our staff, as well as our community, in identifying what is needed, and to developing plans of action. Top down and facilitated conversations won't do it; shared decision-making has a chance."
School Board president Mary Burke and vice president James Howard, the only black member of the board, were not immediately available for comment.