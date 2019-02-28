In an open letter to the community released Thursday morning, Madison School District Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham acknowledged that the district "cannot be silent" on issues of racial justice.
The letter comes eight days after media reports surfaced regarding an alleged assault at Whitehorse Middle School. In that incident, which is still being investigated by the Madison Police Department, a white staff member allegedly pushed an 11-year-old girl and pulled her braids out. Rob Mueller-Owens, the staff member facing accusations in the Whitehorse incident, is a positive behavior support coach. He is currently on administrative leave and will not return to Whitehorse, according to MMSD.
Cheatham said in her letter that the incident at Whitehorse was "especially horrific" and said there was failure on part of the district regardless of what comes out of the police investigation.
"On its face, no child should ever be hurt at school," Cheatham said in an interview with the Cap Times after the letter was released. "We accept that the mere fact that a child was hurt is a failure on our part. What we will do once the police finish their investigation is do a full administrative review to understand if there was anything that was within our power that could have prevented this situation from happening."
Cheatham said she felt a need to write the letter to acknowledge the recent event as unacceptable and lay out the urgency in which the district is responding.
The Madison School Board's monthly meeting on Feb. 25 was moved to a private room after disruptions from activists and a tense public comment period that called out the district's lack of a thorough response to the Whitehorse incident.
"I heard very clearly how enraged our community is about not just this incident, but the series of incidents that have occurred this year," Cheatham said.
The Whitehorse incident follows several instances this school year where staff members have allegedly used racial slurs in front of students.
"The series of racial slur incidents that have occurred this school year and caused harm to black students, their families, and our community are indefensible," Cheatham said in her letter. "They run counter to our core values and our commitment to serving youth and families."
Cheatham highlighted several actions MMSD has taken to address the incidents. Among them, the district will launch a new system for staff, students and families to report incidents of racism or discrimination this spring.
"We are in the midst of figuring out what it will look like," Cheatham said of the reporting mechanism. "We're exploring something like a hotline or a direct line so that we could quickly respond to any concerns that are raised at the school or district level."
MMSD is also reviewing its investigation and critical response mechanisms to make sure they are culturally responsive and transparent, according to Cheatham, as well as requiring professional development for staff on racial identity and implicit bias.
"We are also committed to working alongside our community and will hold several facilitated community meetings in the next two months dedicated to building trust and ensuring our collective actions support the students and families we serve," Cheatham wrote.
A community meeting was held last Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club in Fitchburg in response to the Whitehorse incident. Organizers of that meeting said they were planning to take issues that were raised in the meeting and send open letters to all superintendents of Dane County school districts. Cheatham said she has not received a letter from organizers yet.
Cheatham acknowledged that reversing these trends in MMSD is no easy task, especially as these incidents have happened during a school year where the district has focused on rolling out a Black Excellence Plan.
"I promise this community that we are going to work hard to get it right," Cheatham said. "I know we will continue to be challenged. More issues will likely surface. And we will be relentless in our efforts. This is the work we signed up for."