Madison schools superintendent finalist Vanden Wyngaard stresses 'students first' at forum

“We treat teachers better, number one,” she said of keeping teachers in the profession. “Every once in awhile we should probably listen to them. They are the number one person that changes children’s lives. The principal is second. I am nowhere on that list.”

All students need the opportunity to achieve, she said, whether they’re an English Language Learner, advanced student or someone with a disability.

“For me this is not a conversation of us versus them, this is not a zero-sum game, folks,” she said. “This is what we do.”

She said solving the achievement gap would require “the systems and the infrastructure” to allow students to succeed, while also making sure that goals and ideas of Black Excellence are truly felt by staff.

“What it means is that the community and staff and everyone in Madison actually believes that black children can excel,” she said. “Black Excellence means that we welcome black kids everywhere and they have a feeling of belonging that this is their school, that this is their work, that this is their excellent way of living and that nobody is going to stop them.”