Madison schools superintendent finalist resigns from Georgia position amid audit he blames on 'politics'

The office has previously denied to the AJC that the audit was politically motivated.

While in Madison Thursday, Thomas said near end of his public forum that, “Anyone who thinks there’s not politics in education, there’s politics in education.”

“People have different agendas,” he said. “Being able to navigate the politics of this sort of work is not easy. The moment someone thinks that you’re going to take something from this kid or this group … you’ve got to manage that conversation. That’s really hard work.”

He said in an email Saturday he still hoped to be considered for the position here.

“I am not sure where the Board stands, but I remain excited about the prospect of joining the Madison community,” he said. “Regrettably, Georgia politics have created this difficult situation.

"I felt really at home in Madison," he added. "I truly believe something special could take place."

Thomas said in his statement he has not seen the audit and was not interviewed in person throughout its creation.