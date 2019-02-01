After four days of classes were cancelled due to the snow and cold this week, in addition to a previous cancellation on Jan. 23, Madison schools are adjusting their calendar to make up for lost instructional hours.
The Madison Metropolitan School District will be in session next Friday, Feb. 8. The day had previously been scheduled as a staff-only day.
The Department of Public Instruction has minimum instructional hours that school districts are supposed to meet each school year. Kindergarten students must have 437 hours of direct instruction time. Grades one through six must have 1,050 hours of instruction time, while seventh through 12th grades need to have at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction.
School districts have broad discretion as to how to meet those hours, according to DPI spokesperson Tom McCarthy.
"With four instructional days to make up so far this winter due to snow and cold, several options are being explored for making up those days throughout the remainder of the school year," said an email to parents from the district on Friday.
There are still more days the district will have to make up. It's unclear yet if that will mean more staff-only days will change to school days, if some school days will be extended, or both. The district could also add days to the end of the school year in June.
"We will be providing additional updates as soon as we can letting you know how we plan to make up the remainder of needed instructional days and minutes this school year," the email said. "We know that having this information sooner rather than later will be helpful as you plan your summer."
The district has had five weather-related cancellations in the past two weeks, which affected the final exam schedule for some students and also delayed the beginning of the second semester.
Other staff-only days are currently scheduled for March 18, April 26 and June 12. The last day of school is June 11.