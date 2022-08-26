Madison schools begin to restrict student cellphone use; at least 2 schools say ditch the devices

Amid mounting concern that the benefits of students having their cellphones in class are outweighed by the downsides, at least two Madison public schools are planning to take a stronger stance against the devices this school year.

Parents at La Follette High School received notice this month about a new policy that will effectively bar students from using their phones in class when school starts up on Thursday.

In short, students will be required to put their phones, face-down and with notifications silenced, in pencil boxes on their desks once the class bell rings. Teachers will also use signs signaling "boxed" and "unboxed" times, and students who use their phones during "boxed" times will be subject to discipline.

At Sennett Middle School, which is next door to La Follette, parents were told in an email Friday that "cell phones must be turned off and cannot be visible on campus during the school day" or during after-school programs by the district's recreational organization, Madison School and Community Recreation.

Students can have phones to "support student safety before and after school, but during the school day devices are not to be seen or heard," the email says.

While the Madison School District's overall policy on cellphone use might not be changing, schools are being given more leeway in how to monitor them and are being nudged in the direction of a more restrictive approach, according to a document circulating among district staff.

The document, titled "Madison Metropolitan School District Cell Phone Guidance 2022-2023" and shared with the Wisconsin State Journal, reiterates the district's current policy but then goes on to note that "science supports an 'Away For The Day Policy' when students are not free to access their phones during school hours; they are more socially and academically engaged."

Away For The Day is an initiative created by the makers of the documentary, "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age," which seeks to probe the impact of screen and social media use among teens.

Two options

The district document provides links to Away For The Day materials, including one titled "Stop Phone Use in Schools," and lays out two "school options with communications."

The first allows student phone use before and after school but requires phones to be turned off and out of sight during the school day. The second is the same but allows the school to set specific hours for when phones should be out of sight and turned off.

Consequences for violating the rules range from having the phone confiscated and held until the end of the school day for a first offense, to confiscating it for 14 days and returning it only to the student's parent or guardian in the case of a third offense.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said "district guidance is provided to all schools, however, school leadership can expand on that guidance if they feel it is necessary." He had not responded to questions about whether the district is seeking to tighten student cellphone use more generally.

'Major distraction'

Current and past School Board members have been drawing attention in recent months to the distractions cellphones create in the classroom.

Laura Simkin, elected to the board in April, has called them "a major distraction for students and staff." She had not responded to a request for comment Friday.

In a column published in the State Journal in May, former board members Barbara Arnold and Marj Passman said cellphones "lead to planned altercations in the hallways and drug deals in bathrooms" and said a "consistent and enforceable cellphone policy is necessary."

The Madison School District is the state's second-largest, with about 13,000 students in middle and high school and about 25,500 overall. Its current policy on student cellphones says students are permitted to have them "provided that students refrain from using such Devices (1) in a manner that detracts from and/or disrupts the learning of oneself or others, (2) in a school bathroom, locker room, or other dressing area at any time, and (3) at such other times as have been identified in advance by a school-issued policy, rule or directive."

The policy in the state's largest district, the Milwaukee Public Schools, says "students are prohibited from activating, using or displaying electronic communication devices such as cellphones ... while on school premises."