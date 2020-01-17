Madison school superintendent finalist Thomas focuses on success for 'every child'

That empowerment can create buy-in from the people you most need it from, he said. In a school district’s case, that’s often teachers. He said creating “teacher leader” programs and allowing staff members to be part of evaluating each other and improving each other’s practices would be part of that.

“If you want to improve the practice of a seventh-grade language arts teacher, individuals who might be best suited to do that might be other seventh-grade language arts teachers,” he said. “How do we create that strategy to do that and do that well?”

Once the district has identified its best teachers, it’s key to “do just about everything possible” to keep them in the district, he added.

“If we already have some really good teachers, we need to make sure they don’t end up somewhere else,” he said in a press conference following the forum.

Good teachers alone won’t change the academic outcomes, though, he said. That can only be accomplished by “transforming mindsets and recreating the organization of the school district,” he said.