Madison school superintendent finalist Gutiérrez says he's 'an advocate for every single student'

Gutiérrez said his own upbringing in a small Texas town “shaped who I am today as an educator.”

“I know what it’s like for students who have challenges at home,” he said. "I know what it’s like to not have food in the refrigerator. People came together to educate all students.”

Sometimes coming together for students can mean making a tough decision, he said in responding to a question about his strength of character. Pointing to a previous district in which he had to make a hard personnel decision about some longtime staff members, he said he was advised not to make the decision, as it could cause backlash and even his job. He did it anyway, he recalled.

“It was a very challenging point in my career and in my life,” he said. “I’m always going to do what’s best for students no matter what. I will always be every single student’s strongest advocate.”

One of the best things for students, he said, is to “allow kids to be kids.” Citing a program in Seguin that has recess for kids four times a day, he said the time allows for exercise, building conflict resolution skills and teachers getting to know their students better.

He hopes, if selected, to be here for awhile.

“I’ve made it to the superintendency,” he said when asked where he sees himself in five to 10 years. “I’ve got a ways to go until my career would come to a close, but I believe that should it be Madison, this would be a place that someone would stay for a long time.”

