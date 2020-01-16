Madison school superintendent finalist Gutiérrez says he's 'an advocate for every single student'

Matthew Gutiérrez wants to be Madison Metropolitan School District students’ “number one fan.”
The second of three finalists for the MMSD superintendent position visited the district Wednesday, meeting with community groups and students, interviewing with the School Board and ending his day with a public forum at East High School.
“I can guarantee you our students will know who the superintendent is,” said the Seguin, Texas, superintendent. “(I’m) an advocate for every single student that walks through our doors.”
The audience of about 75, plus more than 100 Facebook live viewers, submitted questions for Gutiérrez on school resources officers, the achievement gap, management and his personal character. School Board member Ali Muldrow moderated the discussion, in which Gutiérrez said he would not “come in and shake things up and make changes” immediately.
“I’m not of the mindset to come in and make drastic changes,” he added during a press conference following the forum. “It’s important to listen and learn and connect with your team of people who I would have to rely on heavily to help me navigate through all of the complexities that are going to come with MMSD and Madison.”
Gutiérrez, who has spent his entire career in Texas, has been the Seguin Independent School District superintendent since 2017, was a deputy superintendent in Plano for one year before that and previously served as an interim superintendent and human resources director in the Little Elm Independent School District. He began in education as a middle school English Language Arts teacher.
Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard was the first finalist to visit, having her Day in the District Tuesday. The third finalist, Eric Thomas, will have his visit Thursday with a public forum at La Follette High School.
School Board members will meet in closed session Friday at noon to deliberate on the candidates, and board president Gloria Reyes said they hope to make a decision during that two-hour meeting. The choice will not be announced for at least a couple of days, though.
While Gutiérrez later told the media he does not consider himself “fluent” in Spanish because it is not his native language, he demonstrated his language skills in answering a question about bilingual teachers and staff in Spanish. He stressed the importance of hiring enough teachers of color to mirror the student population, suggesting looking internally for both students and educational assistants who could have a future in the profession.
“We’ve got to do a really good job of identifying that talent,” he said. “It’s important that you have that representation within the schools.”
In response to a question on school resource officers, Gutiérrez brought up the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting, in which a Seguin seventh-grader was among the victims. Given the regularity of shootings, he said, it’s important to have someone around to respond in emergency situations.
You have free articles remaining.
But, he added, he was “talking as an outsider” and would want to better understand the concerns of students of color in Madison, because if there’s “a lack of trust … then we have an issue.” In his conversations with students earlier in the day, he said, they said “they feel safer with the presence of an SRO.”
“We need to look at what does that relationship look like with SROs?” he said. “What type of training do those SROs have?”
At multiple points during the discussion, he suggested the need to make work easier for teachers. Whether that’s in helping them implement parts of the Behavior Education Plan or giving them the best skills to teach the curriculum, he said too many projects can lead to none of them being successful.
“Initiatives affect teachers the most,” he said. “Whose plate is that going to go on? It’s going to go on the plate of teachers. Right now I believe teachers can’t carry their plates.”
One of the challenges on those plates, he said, is dealing with students who come to school “with all of these issues” like homelessness or trauma at home. He said providing “wraparound services” for students and families is “part of educating a child today.”
“Ensuring that they have the basic necessities to be able to be at school, but also working with the community to ensure that they have resources connecting them to social services as well,” he said.
Gutiérrez said his own upbringing in a small Texas town “shaped who I am today as an educator.”
“I know what it’s like for students who have challenges at home,” he said. "I know what it’s like to not have food in the refrigerator. People came together to educate all students.”
Sometimes coming together for students can mean making a tough decision, he said in responding to a question about his strength of character. Pointing to a previous district in which he had to make a hard personnel decision about some longtime staff members, he said he was advised not to make the decision, as it could cause backlash and even his job. He did it anyway, he recalled.
“It was a very challenging point in my career and in my life,” he said. “I’m always going to do what’s best for students no matter what. I will always be every single student’s strongest advocate.”
One of the best things for students, he said, is to “allow kids to be kids.” Citing a program in Seguin that has recess for kids four times a day, he said the time allows for exercise, building conflict resolution skills and teachers getting to know their students better.
He hopes, if selected, to be here for awhile.
“I’ve made it to the superintendency,” he said when asked where he sees himself in five to 10 years. “I’ve got a ways to go until my career would come to a close, but I believe that should it be Madison, this would be a place that someone would stay for a long time.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.