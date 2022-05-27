Madison School District won't force some high schoolers to get required instructional time

After failing to get a waiver from the state's minimum instructional hours requirement, the Madison School District has devised a plan for the last week of this school year that will allow students getting Cs or better at its four main high schools to forgo getting that minimum amount of instruction.

The district stopped requiring students at its four main high schools to take final exams about two and a half years ago, largely because of COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns, and instead offers an end-of-semester "bridge week" to give students time to complete missing assignments and raise their grades.

This year, East High School parents received an email saying its version of bridge week, called "Finish Strong," will not require students getting Cs or above to attend school on June 7 or June 8, although they will be marked present for those days.

"On these days, students with D or F grades will have the opportunity to improve their learning, make up key assessments and earn credit," the email says, and staff have contacted those students.

"Students who were not asked to come in will not be marked unexcused and parents do not need to call in to excuse their student on these days," the email says.

La Follette High School parents got a similar email saying "the specific focus" for those days "is students with Ds and Fs."

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said, "bridge days are open to all students, however, the intent is to support students at risk of not passing or have a C or lower."

The end-of-year schedules come after the state Department of Public Instruction in April denied the district's request for a waiver from a state law that sets a minimum number of instructional hours at public schools by grade. High schoolers, for example, must get 1,137 hours per school year. The district made the request after it canceled three days of school immediately after winter break because of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

To make up for the lost time without extending the school year by three days, the district deemed students should learn independently online for 90 to 120 additional minutes each Monday after early release from April 25 through June 6, and converted Friday from a staff professional development day to a full day of independent, online-only student learning.

LeMonds had not responded as of late Friday afternoon with the number of high school students getting Cs or above who would not be required to attend school on June 7 and June 8, and would therefore not be ensured of receiving the state-mandated minimum number of instructional hours.

But he sought to draw a distinction "between instructional minutes and attendance."

"They are not the same," he said in an email. "Schools are providing instruction on Bridge-Week days to all students and therefore instructional minutes are calculated and counted towards DPI requirements. Whether a student chooses to attend or not does not negate the fact that instruction was provided by the school/district. It follows the same logic as asynchronous lessons. The school/district provides the instruction. It is up to the student to engage in the lessons."

DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said districts are responsible for documenting changes to their school calendars, which are reported as part of their annual reports to the agency during the summer after a school year.

But the agency does not seek to verify that districts have met the minimum number of instructional hours requirement.

"We rely on school districts and school boards to meet the requirements laid out in statute," Bucher said.

In another policy aimed at helping the lowest-performing high school students, the district, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, changed grading protocols so that no assignment, including ones that aren't turned in, receives a score of less than 50%. The idea is to avoid overly penalizing students who missed some assignments but proved through others that they understood the material.

