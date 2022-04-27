Madison School District undergoes a second year of significant turnover

A second year of turnover is expected among Madison School District leadership, with two principals and at least one administrative cabinet member departing in addition to other changes in building management.

A number of school building leadership changes were announced Wednesday morning in an email from Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to students, staff and families. Among the schools are East, West and Capital High, Sennett Middle School, as well as Gompers and Henderson elementary schools. The changes come following the departure of the district’s chief academic officer in March.

This second year of leadership changes comes after the district experienced significant turnover in the administrative office over the summer following Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ first year. The district attributed the first year of turnover to COVID-19 and characterized it as something experienced normally when a new leader takes charge of an organization or governmental body.

Among the changes announced recently, East High School interim principal Mikki Smith will be made the school’s permanent principal; West High School principal Karen Boran plans to retire at the end of the school year; Sennett Middle School principal Daniel Kigeya will become the new West High School principal; Gompers Elementary principal Jackie Smith plans to take on the role of principal at Henderson Elementary School; and Capital High School principal Quinn Craugh plans to leave the district to take on the role of principal at Savannah Oaks Middle School in Verona.

These changes in building leadership come on the heels of the departure of the district’s chief academic officer, Marvin Pryor, who signaled his plan to move back to Atlanta full-time to be with his wife and children in March.

A search is currently underway for new Gompers and Henderson elementary school principals as well as the new Capital High principal.

“For a district the size of (Madison), it is common for there to be this level of movement among leadership positions every year,” spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. “What is a little different this year compared to past years, is that normally these announcements are spread out over the course of a few months. This year, many of these changes were announced all at the same time.”

Aside from Pryor and the above mentioned building administrators, the district is not anticipating other high level staff to depart their positions, LeMonds said.

District chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel, executive director of buildings and administration services Chad Wiese, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad, executive director of equity, partnerships and engagement, Nichelle Nichols, co-chief of elementary schools Tremayne Clardy, chief of secondary schools Mike Hernandez and executive director of student services John Harper, were among central office staff to leave the district last summer. LaFollette High School principal Devon LaRosa also left the district early into the 2021-22 school year for a position as deputy chief of schools in the Chicago Public School District.

Nichols was sworn in as a new member of the Madison School Board on Monday after running uncontested for Seat 5.

Cha-cha-cha-changes

Capital High School principal Quinn Craugh told his staff, students and the district in March he planned to move to the Verona Area School District to take on the role as the Savannah Oaks Middle School principal at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Craugh had been an administrator at Capital High for three years, as an assistant principal for two years and became principal at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to joining Capital High, Craugh worked in the district’s central office where he and a team revised the district’s behavior education plan.

“The best word is bittersweet,” Craugh said of his move, which comes just before the district plans to combine all three of the alternative high school’s sites under one roof in the Hoyt Building on the city’s Near West Side.

Madison East High School interim principal Mikki Smith has been named to the position on a permanent basis, becoming the school's fourth leader in the last four years. At West High School, current Sennett Middle School principal and West graduate Kigeya will take over from Boran at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Jenkins called Smith "a steady leader at school, a tireless advocate for students, and committed to family partnerships and engagement."

She was an East assistant principal for 11 years before replacing Sean Leavy, who began as principal at the beginning of this school year but left in late October amid criticism by students over his handling of an off-campus sexual assault of a student by another student earlier that month. Leavy was subsequently assigned to a vacant position in district administration.

Prior to coming to East, Smith was an assistant principal at LaFollette High School for six years and at West High School for three years, according to Jenkins' email. She also worked as an administrator at Sun Prairie High School and was a school counselor, and has served 24 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, where she's a logistics officer and major, Jenkins said.

Jenkins made oblique reference to challenges at East this school year, including a student walkout Oct. 13 over the sexual assault that was part of what led to Leavy's departure, fights outside on school grounds that in some cases drew heavy police response, and a videotaped attack on a student in classroom that led to misdemeanor charges against two classmates.

"This school year, we’ve witnessed East students lead the way in many important efforts, from sexual assault reporting and school safety to community building and camaraderie," Jenkins said in his email. "We have much to learn from our amazing and resilient Purgolders and look forward to how they will transform our society in years to come."

Purgolder is the nickname for East students.

Michael Hernandez was East principal for four years before taking a position in district administration in mid-2019. He subsequently left that job for an assistant superintendent position in the Appleton schools.

Brendan Kearney replaced Hernandez on an interim basis that fall and was formally named principal in February 2020. He left the district in July 2021 after a school year in which classrooms were largely closed to in-person learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the email to West parents, Jenkins said the district was told earlier in the year that Boran would be retiring. She's been principal at West since 2017.

Jenkins said Kigeya "has worked with students in an educational setting for the last 20 years" and is "committed to ensuring academic success for all scholars, built on rigorous instruction and authentic relationships."

Kigeya's been principal at Sennett since 2017 and previously was an associate principal at Verona High School and has held school social work and student services roles and worked for the UW-Madison PEOPLE Program for low-income and first-generation college students, Jenkins said.

Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")