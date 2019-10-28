The Madison School District wants to hear what residents are looking for in the district’s next superintendent this week.
The district launched a survey earlier this month seeking feedback, and community input sessions Tuesday and Wednesday nights will offer a chance for in-person conversation. Both events are from 7-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s session will be at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road, with Wednesday set for La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road.
Input received at the meetings will help generate the district’s list of leadership qualities desired in a new superintendent, which will be presented to the Madison School Board in November, according to the anticipated timeline.
The board has hired BWP and Associates to help in its national search.
Candidate screening is expected to take place in December and January, with a selection made in February. The hire will take over for interim superintendent Jane Belmore on July 1 or earlier.
The survey asks respondents questions about the district’s strengths, the most important issues facing MMSD and the desired characteristics in a superintendent. It will remain available to take online until Nov. 5.
The application deadline, according to an information sheet on the BWP website, is Nov. 24. The sheet states the district is looking for a “strong educational leader who is deeply committed to equity.”
“The next Superintendent will have the opportunity to work with a dedicated school board, an engaged community, and a highly accomplished staff that is doing transformative work to ensure that Black children and youth thrive and every student graduates ready for college, career and community,” the sheet states.