Madison School District superintendent finalists visit this week

All three of the finalists are minorities, and would be the first non-white superintendent, at least in recent memory, here.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vanden Wyngaard is an assistant professor of educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York, and a former superintendent in the Albany school district. She told the Cap Times in an interview that equity and social justice are “the way I live my life.”

“Because I lead from equity, my processes are around collective impact,” she said. “With that expertise in schools, those that are most impacted by decisions have to be part of the decision-making process.”

Gutiérrez has worked his entire career in Texas and is in his third year as the superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District, which has about 7,500 students. He previously worked as an assistant superintendent in the Plano Independent School District, which has 54,000 students. He said in an interview his “diverse experience” in a range of district sizes would serve him well in Madison.

“Not only when you think about size, but in the populations that I’ve had the opportunity to serve, that I believe would suit me well in a school district like Madison,” he said. “I believe that the school district needs someone who can be a uniter, someone that can bring people together."