Madison School District student, staff work on changing health class calorie counting activity

In November, Memorial High School sophomore Jake Zarov found two of the units in his health class were “kind of problematic.”

One had students counting their calories every day and the other was a measurement of body mass index. The first functioned as “a restriction of how much to eat,” Jake said, while the second “was very inaccurate” and led some students to feel pressured to share their number with peers.

“In the high school setting, that’s going to get public, people are going to share,” he said. “It’s making a number confine you.”

Having had an eating disorder himself when he was younger, he approached his teacher shortly thereafter. He said he understands the importance of discussing healthy eating, but he also wanted her to be aware of how the activities can affect someone who has had or might be going through an eating disorder.

“Even one or two slides about the dangers of under eating and the dangers of eating disorders,” he suggested. “For kids who are going through that, if we had information about outlets where you can get help, like the eating disorder hotline or whatnot, I think that would be very helpful.”