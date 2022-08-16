Madison School District: Student masking optional this year

Masks will be optional though recommended in Madison schools as students go into yet another year altered by COVID-19, the District announced on Tuesday.

The masking recommendation will apply to indoor spaces and buses, though masks could still become should local health officials issue a mask mandate or virus metrics hit a certain level, said Kari Stampfli, the District's director of health services.

Certain situations will still require masking indoors too, Stampfli said. Those include when someone is showing signs of respiratory illness or anyone between days six or ten of isolation following a positive test for COVID-19.

Physical distancing is no longer required in schools either, Stampfli said.

All of the District's COVID-19 protocols can be found at their website.

The start of classes on Sept. 1 for certain grades will mark the fourth school year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their COVID-19 guidance for schools. Students no longer need to quarantine if they're exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The CDC no longer recommends routine testing in schools either unless classes are taking place in an area considered to have high transmission rates.

Dane County currently falls into that category.

As of Monday, the county had a daily average of 144 people testing positive over the past week.