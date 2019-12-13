Madison school district still mum on hidden camera case details

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said he could share no new information on Friday.

“I won’t be releasing any more additional information today,” he said, adding, “We will release information when we are sure it will not be detrimental to our case.”

Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said Friday that his department helped Minneapolis officers execute a search warrant at a home Thursday morning. Online property records list one of the teachers who accompanied the field trip and his wife as the owners of a Cottage Grove home.

“No arrest was made, so we don’t have anybody in custody and nobody’s been charged,” he said.

Layber wouldn’t confirm the address and said he couldn’t provide other details, saying, “We’re trying to help Minneapolis and make sure we don’t release anything that would damage the case against the subject.”

He said he was going to request Friday that the Dane County judge handling the case seal the search warrant records from public view.

He wouldn’t comment on the possibility of local charges stemming from the warrant, adding that Cottage Grove police became aware of the case on Wednesday.