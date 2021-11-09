Madison School District stepping up security at East High School after Monday melee

Police at the time warned they would still be at the schools — because they'd be responding to calls from the schools — even if their officers, known as school resource officers, weren't stationed inside the schools.

Madison police were called to East 22 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in September. The Wisconsin State Journal has requested the number of behavioral incidents at high schools this school year, but those figures were not immediately available. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins declined to provide those figures when asked for them at a Monday press conference at the school.

Activists have pointed to disproportionately high rate at which Black youth are disciplined in Madison Schools and arrested by police and said having police in schools contributes to the "school to prison" pipeline for Black people. Three of the four most recent Madison school resources officers, or SROs, were people of color.

Jenkins said during Monday's press conference that the violence at East was not acceptable and pointed to the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the uptick in trouble at the school.

"We're coming out of a 20-month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social-emotional mental health needs," he said.