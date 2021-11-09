Madison School District stepping up security at East High School after Monday melee

A day after fights outside Madison East High School drew more than a dozen police and sent five students to the hospital, the Madison School District on Tuesday promised to step up security at the East Washington Avenue campus amid social media rumors of more violence to come.
Interim principal Mikki Smith said in an email to parents Tuesday morning that in response to the rumors shared with the district by families, the "extra layer of safety and security ... will include a high visibility presence of law enforcement near and around campus."
Social media posts shared with the Wisconsin State Journal warn of people threatening to bring guns to the school and urge students to stay home. It appears some are. Early reports from East parents and students Tuesday morning were that many students were absent.
Monday's problems started with an altercation in the school's welcome center around 11:30 a.m., according to the district. A student then pulled a fire alarm, sending students outside where the fight was occurring and causing it to escalate.
Once the Madison Fire Department, which responded to the fire alarm, cleared the building of any fire, the majority of students who were outside returned to the building and their classes, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. But a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group, he said.
Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and five students affected by it were taken to the hospital.
Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in an incident report later Monday that an officer was struck in the face trying to break up the fight, and when the officer attempted to detain this student, family members and other students got in the way.
Police estimated that around 250 students surrounded the fight, with some of the students trying to get involved, which led to the use of pepper spray. Officers reported that students attempted to physically hold officers back as they worked to break up the fight, and another officer was struck in the brim of their hat, Kimberley said.
After the fight ended, officers saw a student approach and start attacking another student, prompting the use of pepper spray to break up the altercation. Officers said smaller fights began to break out in the general area but quickly dispersed, Kimberley said.
Kimberley said Camron Scott, 19, was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
The Madison School Board voted last year to end a decadeslong program that had placed a police officer in each of Madison's four main high schools. The move came amid the racial reckoning following the murder by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, sometimes-destructive social justice protests in Downtown Madison, and a yearslong campaign that included shouting down School Board meetings and demonstrating outside the School Board president's home by the local group Freedom Inc. and its allies to force police out of the schools.
Police at the time warned they would still be at the schools — because they'd be responding to calls from the schools — even if their officers, known as school resource officers, weren't stationed inside the schools.
Madison police were called to East 22 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in September. The Wisconsin State Journal has requested the number of behavioral incidents at high schools this school year, but those figures were not immediately available. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins declined to provide those figures when asked for them at a Monday press conference at the school.
Activists have pointed to disproportionately high rate at which Black youth are disciplined in Madison Schools and arrested by police and said having police in schools contributes to the "school to prison" pipeline for Black people. Three of the four most recent Madison school resources officers, or SROs, were people of color.
Jenkins said during Monday's press conference that the violence at East was not acceptable and pointed to the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the uptick in trouble at the school.
"We're coming out of a 20-month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social-emotional mental health needs," he said.
In her email Tuesday, Smith said the school "will be offering resources to any students who have concerns or questions throughout the day" and told parents that if "you have a specific concern about your student and would like to request support, please let me know."
She asked families to share concerns through the "Let's Talk" feature on the district's website.
This story will be updated.