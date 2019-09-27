Nichelle Nichols knew the 23 recommendations from the Black Excellence Coalition and Think Tank to the Madison School Board would be a lot to accomplish in one year.
After Thursday night’s parent meeting, the first of the school year, she’s feeling increasingly ready to prioritize.
“I listen for the big things that seem to draw energy, seem to have a lot of agreement,” said Nichols, the district’s director of family, youth and community engagement. “It was helpful for me to hear that out of all the things that are on here, there were only like three or four where they spent the majority of their energy. That gives me a good starting place.”
The push for recognizing Black Excellence took a significant step on June 24, as a group presented those recommendations developed over months of meetings and the initiative received $350,000 in the district’s 2019-20 preliminary budget. The group’s recommendations included investing in black students, addressing discipline disproportionality, changing curriculum and enhancing the community role in black history as well as involving community partners.
Thursday’s meeting was one of the pieces of that engagement, which Nichols called “critical.”
“I don’t think that we at the district level can generate the solutions, hear the real experiences that parents are having with their children if we’re not bringing them to the table,” Nichols said after the meeting. “The reason I love these meetings is because you always hear something new, something you wouldn’t have even thought was an issue that we need to get better at. You hear things that are affirming about the direction we’re going and you get ideas about how to expand the limits sometimes of your own mind.”
The group of about a dozen parents discussed the creation of the Black Excellence initiative last school year, advanced learning opportunities, the importance of school climate and what comes next for the initiative.
Conversations at tables about the importance of the initiative continued beyond the event’s completion time, as parents of black students discussed the biases that affect their children and how seeing staff who look like them can change their school experience.
This school year, staff will continue to work toward writing a multi-year plan to incorporate the recommendations from this summer, hold meetings and gather data for requested reports and evaluation, monitor the implementation of the recommendations and assess the impact of the funding process.
The three goals outlined at the June School Board meeting are: Every child is on track to graduate ready for college, career and community; the district and every school in it is a place where children, staff and families thrive; and African American children and youth excel in school.
While those have data attached to measure them, Nichols stressed that accomplishing the goals goes beyond that, something the parents in attendance generally agreed with.
“Black Excellence is larger than the goal, it’s larger than just the data,” Nichols said. “It’s an aspirational, narrative-changing mindset about the future trajectory of our young people, the depth and history of the peoples of Africa contributing to this world and this country.”
The schedule for the parent meetings the rest of the year isn’t set, and Nichols is working on how to offer them on nights that are available for the largest number of parents. Their perspective is key in analyzing the success of the Black Excellence push, she said.
Ultimately, however, the emphasis will have to remain on the students.
“Black Excellence begins with a belief in the brilliance, creativity and bright futures of Black Youth,” the presentation at the June meeting stated. “It is guided by a set of core values that include belonging, voice and racial equity. And it is an approach that recognizes our strategies must be developed in partnership with Black students, families, and staff.”
The next major decision for Nichols and the Black Excellence coalition is how to spend the money allocated in the budget this year -- with professional development and opportunities for student gatherings among the considerations. However it’s spent, Nichols knows it has the potential to have a significant effect on black students.
“We have taken a very bold step in, one, really claiming a goal that’s focused on our black students,” Nichols said. “We’re moving away from always using deficit, negative ways of describing our black students and families.”