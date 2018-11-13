The Madison Metropolitan School District maintained its three-star rating Tuesday while its score on the Department of Public Instruction’s latest school accountability report card rose nearly two points from last year.
“The state’s school report cards show our district is moving in the right direction,” the district said in a Tuesday statement. “The vast majority of our schools meet, exceed or significantly exceed expectations and have also improved from last year.”
The district received an overall accountability score of 68 out of 100 for the 2017-18 school year, which is the equivalent of the “meets expectations” three-star rating. This rating is up from the 66.5 overall accountability score the district earned during the 2016-17 academic year, and up from the 67.5 score the district earned a year prior to that.
“I would say it’s good to see the district is headed in the right direction, due in part to quite a few schools doing better than they had in the past,” Andrew Statz, the district’s chief accountability officer, said. “As a district I’d say we’re doing pretty well with closing gaps, given the size of our district and that we’re an urban district.”
The report cards, which are released each fall, are based on data from the previous school year on achievement, closing gaps, growth and keeping students on track.
DPI officials said the amount of schools statewide that had points deducted because of absenteeism problems increased. In Madison, both East and La Follette high schools received 5-point deductions on their report cards because the schools had absenteeism rates that were not under 13 percent.
Statz said absenteeism rates are something the district can work on to make sure students are still engaged in school.
“There are some positive results,” Tom McCarthy, DPI’s communications director said in a conference call with reporters. “More districts are skewing toward higher category ratings. I cannot immediately from my seat right now have a definitive explanation in the broadest sense, but the longer we hold stable on report cards, the more people understand what we’re measuring and valuing, the more they move their system to those systems and values.”
McCarthy said DPI attempts to account for the economic factors districts are facing, as the data showed that the more economically disadvantaged students a district serves — as defined by the percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch — the more likely a school was to not have as high of a rating.
Officials take these economics into account by adding more weight to the growth score than the achievement score, which are both used in calculations for a school and district’s overall accountability score.
Overall, 83.7 percent of schools in Wisconsin that were rated either met or exceeded expectations. This includes 96.4 percent of the state’s 422 public school districts.
In Madison, six schools earned a five-star rating that means they “significantly exceed expectations,” according to DPI. Those schools include Glendale, Marquette, Olson, Randall, Shorewood Hills and Van Hise elementary schools.
The lowest performing Madison public schools, which included Allis and Lake View elementary schools, along with East and La Follette high schools and Sherman Middle School, had two-star ratings, which correlates to “meets few expectations,” according to the DPI rating system.
Roughly 80 percent of Madison’s schools fell in the “meets expectations,” “exceeds expectations,” or “significantly exceeds expectations" category.
The report cards for this year were the third to use legislatively mandated calculations, and the third year that private schools in the Milwaukee, Racine and statewide parental choice programs also received report cards.
McCarthy said that DPI is currently collecting data on college and career readiness information that will be used in future report cards, as directed by Act 59, which was passed into law last year.
Statz said that while the DPI report cards are useful for comparing the Madison School District to others in the state, MMSD has focused more on the Measures of Academic Progress assessments, which consist of testing students' abilities in math and reading.
“The conversations I’ve had with principals is that they (DPI results) are tracking with other results like MAP results,” Statz said. “MAP gets more detailed and clearer pictures on where to focus on than the Forward exam, mainly because we spend more time on MAP in our annual planning process and strategic framework.”
Statz also pointed out how the district is able to look at MAP results three times a year and continuously evaluate how the district is doing throughout the year, instead of waiting for the report cards to come out from the previous school year.
“What we really like about MAP exams is that there’s a really fast turnaround on results, and teachers can see what’s working for students very quickly,” Staz said.
The district will soon review MAP results from the first quarter.