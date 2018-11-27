A proposal to expand Personalized Pathways at three Madison high schools did not reach a vote at the School Board meeting Monday as several board members renewed concerns about the program.
Under the proposal, East, La Follette and Memorial high schools would add a second Pathways option focused on information technology and communications. All four of the city’s high schools currently have one Pathways option focused on health services.
Pathways students take a set of classes revolving around a specific theme, which are then supplemented with experiential learning opportunities.
Tensions flared after the proposal, which Madison School District officials were confident would pass, was suddenly on life support after it was clear it fell short of enough votes on the seven-person School Board. Three members —TJ Mertz, Kate Toews and Nicki Vander Meulen — voiced their opposition and another member, Gloria Reyes, recused herself from the vote due to her job with the city.
Reyes, who is also the deputy mayor for public safety, civil rights and community services, has had to recuse herself from some votes in the past that deal with partnerships between Madison and the district. Madison is one of the partners that works with MMSD on Personalized Pathways. Monday night’s recusal was followed by some pushback from School Board President Mary Burke, who supports Personalized Pathways.
“I think taking away the voice of a board member is a very serious issue,” Burke said.
Matt Bell, MMSD’s general counsel, said that individual board members have a right to decide whether they will recuse themselves from a vote.
“This board has decided to set high ethical standards for itself,” Bell said, including “not just a conflict but the appearance of a conflict.”
The conflict-of-interest issue was sparked by a inquiry from Mertz prior to the Monday meeting.
“Board members checking on the conflict of interest of other board members is something that has been directed at me in the past … what I did was query our legal counsel whether this constitutes a conflict of interest which I think is a perfectly appropriate thing to do,” Mertz said.
Burke withdrew a motion to vote on the proposal after it was clear the proposal would not pass. The School Board is likely to consider the expansion at its December meeting, which is already at odds with the district’s timeline for rolling out the expansion.
Cindy Green, MMSD's executive director of secondary programs and Pathways, as well as Alex Fralin, the district’s chief of secondary schools, said staff were planning to pitch the new Pathways option to students and families Dec. 5 and have students apply later that month. With a delayed vote, recruiting students and the application process won’t start until January.
Members who voiced their opposition to the expansion asked district staff to provide more information about its effect on the availability of standalone honors classes.
“I would never want to expand Pathways at the expense of honors classes,” Toews said. “I don’t think anyone wants to do that.”
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, as well as Fralin and Green, pushed back on that notion.
“I’m struggling because there’s not a threat to standalone honors,” Cheatham said. “These feel like fabricated issues to be honest.”
Mertz said that the concerns of board members and the community have not been taken as seriously as they should be.
“I think there’s been a long period, from Pathways in the beginning, a commitment from the administration that is greater than the commitment of the board,” Mertz said.
Vander Meulen noted that she wants to see more data around the impacts the Pathways expansion would have on students with disabilities.
“We want more requests for information,” Vander Meulen said. “We want more requests to have an understanding.”
Burke said she is hopeful the extra time before the Dec. 17 meeting will give the district the votes it needs to pass the expansion.
“If we do not approve this expansion, we are standing in the way of progress for this district,” Burke said. “We talk about how the status quo is not acceptable, yet here is an innovative design of how we can engage more of our students.”