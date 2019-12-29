Madison School District restraint and seclusion numbers drop in 2018-19

“It takes a really talented person with a lot of training to know those de-escalation techniques,” said Considine, a former teacher and co-sponsor of the bill. “This bill requires that’s what we concentrate on, and I think that’s extremely important.”

School boards would also have to report the numbers from principals to the state Department of Public Instruction. For students with disabilities who have Individual Education Plans, a team of staff members must meet with parents within 10 days of the second use of restraint or seclusion within a school year.

The most significant change to reporting requirements, Considine said, is requiring law enforcement officers to report instances of restraint and seclusion, something not required under current law. Considine said staff would “frequently … go directly to law enforcement officers quicker than we needed to.”

State Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, another co-sponsor, said he hopes the bill can be effective in getting schools to use the best information available on restraint and seclusion.

“It’s trying to give us more information when and how these situations happen and then, two, make sure schools are actually implementing what we know as best practices on how to seclude or restrain students in a school building,” Quinn said.