Madison School District rejects former Sennett principal's request for reinstatement

Jeffrey Copeland
The Madison School District has issued an initial denial of former Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland's grievance over his firing, although further reviews are pending.

Copeland filed a grievance letter arguing he should be reinstated.

But in a letter dated Oct. 24, which the Wisconsin State Journal received Wednesday as part of an open records request, the district said Copeland cannot object to his dismissal "for cause" because that provision in the employee handbook does not apply to administrators.

Copeland was dismissed Sept. 26, just weeks into his position at Sennett, after he was recorded making off-color remarks about a job candidate that the district said, "evidences a clear bias toward an individual based on their national origin," according to the letter.

The statements "did not show 'a professional and courteous attitude toward…the community'" and violated a School Board policy that prohibits discrimination against staff and visitors, the letter states.

In his grievance letter Oct. 12, Copeland said he hoped to be reinstated as Sennett principal, but "In the alternative, a severance agreement of one year’s salary ($127,857.00) plus attorney fees and costs and a letter of reference."

In that letter, Copeland's lawyer argued that "Copeland was terminated based on false, misleading, and potentially defamatory statements and conclusions of fact."

Sennett teachers and parents have spoken up in support of Copeland, saying he has had a positive impact on the school. Ultimately, the decision whether to reinstate him is up to the school board. 

