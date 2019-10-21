The Madison School District will begin seeking community input this week on potential referenda for the November 2020 ballot.
District officials will host the first of four public input sessions Tuesday, Oct. 22, at La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road. Another session at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., will follow on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The other two sessions are Nov. 6 at West High School, 30 Ash St., and Nov. 7 at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road. Each meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m.
The capital referendum being considered for next fall would take on debt to fund renovations at the district’s four comprehensive high schools and possibly build a new elementary school, while a potential operating referendum would allow the district to continue surpassing state-mandated tax levy limits.
People who attend the input sessions will be able to talk with district officials and architects to discuss the proposed projects. Child care is available for children over 4, but must be requested. To RSVP for child care or ask for transportation, call 663-1971 or email mmsdnews@madison.k12.wi.us.
Interpretation in Spanish and Hmong will be provided at the meetings.
According to its “Future Ready MMSD” fact sheet, the district is planning to ask voters to approve taking on $315 million in debt for capital projects at the high schools. The projects identified so far include combining the East libraries into one space, adding whole-school air conditioning at La Follette, adding six classrooms at Memorial and creating a new welcome center and office at West.
The School Board will have to vote on putting the referenda on the ballot next year.
For information on the proposals, visit madison.k12.wi.us/future-ready.