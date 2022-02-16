Madison School District re-evaluating plan to eliminate some stand-alone honors courses

The Madison School District on Wednesday declined to say whether it still plans to eliminate stand-alone honors courses for ninth- and 10th-graders after a media report saying the plan had been put on hold.

On Tuesday, Isthmus reported that the district had decided the courses would continue.

“We have put a pause on the removal of stand-alone honors to allow for more time to review this strategy, obtain student and community input, and board involvement," District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the newspaper.

Asked to confirm the report Wednesday, LeMonds instead told the Wisconsin State Journal that "there has been some confusion around this as well as recent discussions and planning on the issue and those discussions are continuing this week."

He said the district planned to make a formal announcement on Monday.

Under a plan proposed by administrators last year, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, ninth-graders would only be able to earn honors credit through the district's "earned honors" program, which places all students in the same classes but allows those who want to earn honors credit to do so if they meet a set or criteria showing mastery of the content. The same would apply to 10th-graders beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The shift away from stand-alone honors classes was pitched by administrators as a way to boost racial equity, as students of color historically have been less likely to take honors-only classes, although they are open to all students. Those racial disparities have been closing in recent years.

Between the 2017-18 school year and the 2020-21 school year, the number of students of color in stand-alone honors courses grew from 670 to 881, while the number of students of color in earned honors courses grew from 149 to 437. The number of low-income students in stand-alone honors courses grew from 435 to 551 between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years, while the number of low-income students in earned honors grew from 111 to 319.

Forty-one percent of students of color were enrolled in honors courses compared to 59% of their white peers during the 2018-19 school year, according to the district. The gap between white and nonwhite students participating in honors classes and earned honors combined has shrunk notably over the past decade, largely because a smaller percentage of white students are choosing honors courses.

The earned honors alternative started with the launch of a program in 2017 that allows students to choose a career-focused "pathway" as part of their high school studies. The Personalized Pathways program currently has two such pathways, health care and information technology.

