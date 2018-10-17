Madison’s high schools will soon have trained restorative crisis intervention teams attempting to enforce school safety without having to send students through the traditional criminal justice system.
The partnership comes after the Madison Police Department received a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday aimed at stopping violence in schools.
The grant follows legislation passed by Congress earlier this year to help local governments develop school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams with schools’ law enforcement personnel.
“Through this grant, we’ll be able to do more critical work on building relationships and strong school climates,” Madison Metropolitan School District Safety Coordinator Joe Balles said in a statement.
The grant will provide funds for a project coordinator who will lead trainings for each school-based team, according to a news release from MPD. Officials said the grant will help officers think outside-the-box when deciding how to handle juvenile misbehavior.
“This grant will affirm and enhance our options in discerning the “BPR” (best possible resolution) in any given school-based conflict(s), knowing that our attempts to collaborate with our MMSD partners will reach more kids and result in redirecting behavior that may have otherwise resulted in a criminal justice referral or sanction,” Police Chief Mike Koval said in a statement Friday.
The program is expected to incorporate assistance from the school district’s Restorative Practices Team and County Youth Court.
The youth court program, run by the Dane County Timebank, allows for students who would otherwise receive a ticket to have their case heard by a jury of other youth. After signing an agreement and completing its terms, students avoid getting a ticket and having a mark on their juvenile record.
But the grant comes amid criticism Koval has levied against the juvenile justice system, which he said is failing.
"While I endorse community-based restorative justice initiatives, I draw the line at serious, felony behaviors,” Koval wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. “Furthermore, victims need to stay empowered in making decisions on how to proceed with the management and prosecution of cases that do not (and should not) qualify for diversion from the criminal justice system.”
Koval said the department has spent a considerable number of resources to investigate juveniles engaging in criminal behavior with little success.
MMSD spokesperson Rachel Strauch-Nelson said the training, which will cover areas such as short and long-term support for students having mental health crises, will be done by MMSD staff and not the police department.