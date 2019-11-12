Madison School District officials are planning two budgets for the 2020-21 school year in preparation for a November 2020 operating referendum.
Under current plans, they’ll have to make up an $8 million gap between the two by the time they approve them in June.
“How to budget for that becomes the information we need to pull from you all tonight,” said MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel. “Passing one budget in one year is hard, but passing two budgets in one year is extra hard.”
The district is considering asking taxpayers to allow it to surpass the state-imposed levy limit for the next four years, by $8 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and $10 million in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The district will operate as if the referendum failed at least from June until the November vote and then adjust if it is approved.
School Board members began to discuss which big-ticket items they wanted staff to prioritize in considering where cuts should be made and where they should not.
Board members indicated they supported two main areas to avoid funding cuts if possible: staff compensation and strategic equity projects. Those two areas, if fully funded according to Ruppel’s presentation, are worth about $11.5 million. It leaves areas like staffing levels and employee benefits as a couple large-scale items staff can look at for efficiencies and cost savings.
Ruppel broke the budget down into five main categories that she said made up about 90% of the annual expenditures: Salary and wage plan, staffing plan, employee benefits plan, strategic equity actions and required allowances. Though some board members have expressed a desire to get deeper into the budget this year, Ruppel said this was not the time to look at small-dollar items.
“We won’t have the capacity to review everything in the school district,” she said. “I’m hoping we can focus on the big rocks.”
Board members pushed for at least some more detail and earlier consideration of items during the process, especially evaluating how programming is working.
“My big question is how are we going to use $440 million differently enough next year to change the achievement gap?” Ali Muldrow said. “How are we going to invest differently enough to produce really different outcomes?”
Board member Cris Carusi, who said staffing with a racial equity lens is where she’d like to ensure no cuts in a smaller budget, stressed the importance of evaluating practices before cutting from money toward employees.
“We owe it to our staff to start with an examination of how we work before we get to things that can affect their stability,” Carusi said. “If we’re investing money in things that aren’t actually getting results, let’s invest it differently.”
Kate Toews, who said her top priority was a base wage increase, encouraged her fellow board members to work together to come to consensus on the budget, though Nicki Vander Meulen said she would be accountable to voters rather than other board members.
Toews also said she hoped to consider a smaller ask of the community in an operating referendum. That would bring the gap between the two budgets closer.
“At some point in the next nine to 12 months, every one of us is going to have to say no to something that we want and make some hard choices in what we want to invest in kids,” Toews said. “My ask of this group would be to be open minded as we work through this.”