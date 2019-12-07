A small piece of property on the corner of Regent and Highland streets could soon be under Madison Metropolitan School District ownership.
The building near West High School currently houses Di Rienzo Monuments, and is the only part of the block that MMSD does not own. Executive director of building services Chad Wiese said the purchase, for $300,000, would give the district “some flexibility into the future.”
“We don’t have a specific use for it,” Wiese said Friday. “West is incredibly landlocked and at the very least the acquisition of that property would at least complete us owning the entire block West sits on.”
The board’s agenda for its Dec. 9 special meeting includes a discussion of the purchase, with a vote expected Dec. 16. Staff recommends approval, with a plan to complete the closing process and purchase in January or February.
The meeting beings at 5 p.m. at the Doyle Administration Building.
Wiese said he’s “heard tell of inquiries decades ago” from the district to buy the property, but the most recent negotiations have taken place over the last year or so. He said parking, green space and outdoor practice space “all certainly would be viable things to consider” for the space.
“If it comes together, we’d work with the School Board and the school community to figure out what the best use of that spot is,” Wiese said. “If the referendum were to pass, I think there’s the potential of that additional land being utilized for some type of expansion at West.”
The agenda also includes a board discussion of a $4 million purchase of a Holtzman Road property that would house off-site special education programming. That purchase was initially up for approval on the November consent agenda, but was removed following concerns from some community members expressed prior to the meeting. Those were related to both using off-site special education programming rather than an inclusive model as well as the lack of public discussion about the building purchase.