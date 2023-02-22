The Madison School District is shuttering classrooms Thursday for the second straight day amid a winter storm that is forecast to dump between two and four inches of snow and sleet on the area through midday.

All after-school activities and activities through the district's recreation subsidiary, Madison Community and School Recreation, were canceled as well.

"The ice is the primary concern," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. "The icy conditions forecast to continue through tomorrow morning has caused safety concerns with walking routes for students and bus routes."

Other Dane County schools closed Wednesday or switched to online classes, but as of 5 p.m. no other public school districts in the county were reporting closures for Thursday, according to WMTV's school-closings tracker.

Seven districts north of Dane County, where snowfall was heavier, had announced they would be closed for in-person learning for at least part of the school day: Adams-Friendship, Berlin, Markesan, Montello, Portage, Randolph and Westfield.

Adams-Friendship was switching to online learning and Markesan and Randolph were opening two hours late.

Thursday’s closure will the fourth this season for Madison after classes were also canceled on Dec. 15 and Feb. 9 because of weather. In order to make up for time lost to the closures, the district last week announced that it would add an instructional day on Friday, May 26, for 4K-12 students, and as of Monday began keeping middle schoolers in class for an extra five minutes each day.

The district already planned to have no school this Friday.

The district strives to make a decision on closing by 9 p.m. the day before schools are to be closed or 5 a.m. the day of a closing. District officials monitor weather conditions and consult with meteorologists, city of Madison officials, Madison police and transit providers before making a decision. Schools are typically closed if wind chills come in at or are forecast to be negative 25 or colder.