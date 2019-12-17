Madison School Board wants more information on Pathways program as expansion planned

Pathways students and staff are organized into small cohorts with cross-discipline topical focuses, like reading a book with themes about alcohol culture in English and doing a community-based research project on the same topic in social studies. That allows teachers, social workers and counselors to work with a more consistent group — though staff members stressed Monday that it is not lowering the student caseloads for those staffers, but instead allowing them to work with fewer co-workers and therefore improve communication.

“Right now the conversations aren’t around additive (staff),” executive director of Pathways and Secondary Programs Cindy Green said. “We’ve been really thinking differently about how we organize adults in our buildings to better serve students.”

If every student were required to take a Pathway, Green said they wouldn’t expect it to necessarily lead to a career path, but instead help them focus their learning.

“It’s about the learning experience students have and we want students to be able to have connections across and tied to a theme,” she said.

As staff considers what strands to add, School Board president Gloria Reyes suggested an education Pathway — potentially a way to work toward the district’s staff demographics better matching its students — or the trades.