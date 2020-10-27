Madison school board to request waiver from state mandated teacher evaluations

The Madison school district Professional Learning and Leadership Development Department in an Oct. 21 memo to the board said a waiver was not needed and requested the district move forward with state mandated teacher evaluations.

In the memo, sent to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Professional Learning and Leadership Development executive director Jorge Covarrubias wrote that principals will still be coaching, providing feedback and evaluating teachers even if a requested waiver is approved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Seeking a waiver does not mean these activities will be discontinued,” Covarrubias wrote. “We have two Educator Effectiveness Strategists on staff to coach and support both teachers and principals through the evaluation process. … We do not believe an EE waiver is needed.”

Prior to Monday's vote, Jenkins recommended the board waive the evaluations. He said he had come to the conclusion that educator effectiveness doesn’t align with where the district is at the moment, amid a global health crisis and reckoning over racial injustice. He said a number of teachers and administrators approached him in recent weeks to express their concern with moving forward with the evaluations during this uniquely turbulent time.