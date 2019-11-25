The Madison Metropolitan School District could have a new home for some of its off-campus special education and professional development programming early next year.
An item on the School Board’s Nov. 25 agenda would authorize the $4 million purchase of a 30,000-square-foot office building at 333 Holtzman Road, east of Badger Lane and south of the Beltline.
The item is included in the board’s consent agenda, meaning it could be approved along with a host of other items, including many smaller contracts or program renewals, without discussion. Any board member can request to move an item out of the consent agenda for discussion and a vote.
The purchase has not been discussed in any open meetings to this point, though a memo from MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel and executive director of building services Chad Wiese states board discussion in the last school year led staff to pursue the purchase.
“Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the Board of Education expressed the need to expand our alternative special education programming that was showing positive potential for students,” the staff members wrote.
According to the memo, the $4 million would come from funds the district saved when three tax-increment financing districts closed, and would not require taking on any debt.
The district currently rents space at 206 Olin Ave. for students in four “intensive intervention programs,” all of which would move to the new space and could potentially expand to allow students on the waitlist to enter. The Next Steps, Neon, Primary Steps and Restore programs all “offer smaller, highly personalized learning environments to meet the unique needs of specific student groups,” according to information on the Holtzman Road property attached to the memo.
The programs house middle school-aged students with disabilities experiencing emotional or behavioral challenges, students in grades one through eight with disabilities and mental health challenges and students recommended for expulsion or in need of an alternative environment, according to the information attached to the memo.
“In very limited circumstances, a smaller more supportive wrap-around environment is needed to provide the conditions where students can thrive and develop as learners,” the information states. “Our intervention programs are intended to provide intensive services and supports such that students return to their neighborhood schools in a timely manner. A separate program space is therefore essential to meeting our students’ unique and individualized educational needs.”
A Facebook post from the MadisonPartners for Inclusive Education encouraged followers to attend Monday night’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., or write a letter to the board to encourage members to have more conversation on the topic.
“It is unacceptable to have this decision buried in the consent agenda and being approved without any public discussion with community stakeholders,” the post states. “Feedback about special education from the community several years ago put a priority on increased staffing and professional development, not the expansion of segregated learning environments for students receiving special education services.”
The group promoted finding space within existing schools for special education programming.
“Expanding segregated special education programs has shown to be ineffective for students and further marginalizes and isolated our students with disabilities,” the post states. “Many of our school buildings have open spaces that could be utilized at no cost to the district. Having alternative programs embedded in our neighborhood schools allows students with disabilities to interact with their peers.”
The district’s memo touts the savings of $250,000 each year in rent costs as well as potential for more efficiencies and partnerships and improved student outcomes.
It could also serve as a space to provide professional development to staff, providing a centralized location for such events and saving on rental costs the district pays to hold off-site events with larger groups. The information attached to the memo also mentions the district renting the space to other organizations, adding a new source of income.
According to the memo from district staff, which recommends authorizing the purchase, the MMSD Long Range Facility Team analyzed more than 16 locations looking for a viable building for this programming. The team submitted an offer to purchase on two buildings, but the Holtzman Road offer was the only one accepted.
The memo states the district could exercise its option to purchase in mid-December and close on the building in March.