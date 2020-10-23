Madison School Board to adopt 2 different budgets for 2020-21 ahead of referendums

The Madison School Board will take up two different budgets Monday for the 2020-21 school year in preparation of a pair of referendum worth $350 million on next month's ballot — with both spending plans potentially avoiding a lawsuit from the teachers union by restoring frozen wages.
If the referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot are a success, the district is proposing a $495.7 million spending plan that would roll out a new elementary reading curriculum quicker, boost money for a fund focused on "Black Excellence," provide staff an average salary increase of 2.5%, and raise property taxes on the owner of an average-value home.
Under the scenario voters reject both referendums, the proposed $478.9 million budget would spread out the purchase of elementary reading materials over two years, keep funding flat for the Black Excellence fund, give an average 2% raise to staff, and lower property taxes on the average home.
Facing the unique situation of being legally required to adopt a final budget before the end of October but not yet knowing the outcome of the referendums, the School Board needs to pass two budgets accounting for either the combined success or failure of the $33 million operating referendum and $317 million capital referendum.
If the operating referendum passes, the district will be able to permanently raise its state-imposed revenue limit by $6 million this year, padding the operating budget with more property taxes, and by an additional $27 million over the three upcoming school years.
A successful capital budget, which is largely focused on overhauling the decades-old high schools, would also add costs to the district's 2020-21 budget as taxpayers would begin to pay back the $317 million the district wants to borrow for renovations and construction.
The School Board's vote next week will cap a difficult budget process that started with the district already expecting a funding gap pre-pandemic, taking cost-saving measures like making changes to employee health insurance plans, the global health crisis upending school operations and adding costs, and planning for the two referendums.
"We're living in a world of uncertainty," Kelly Ruppel, chief financial officer, said of the budgeting process. "For a good period of time things were changing weekly for us."
She said crafting the final budgets were guided by goals of providing staff total compensation packages that would outpace an expected 1.9% cost-of-living increase, putting funds aside for COVID-19 and investing in "strategic equity projects."
"We're balancing the needs of our staff and our students," Ruppel said. "Those are the three main focus areas we accomplished in this budget and then we reduced where we needed to make sure those three top priorities took center stage."
Wage dispute
Regardless of how the referendums shake out, both budgets would restore some raises put on pause this summer as a cautious budgetary tactic — but a move Madison Teachers Inc. claims was illegal.
The School Board adopted a preliminary budget in June assuming $7.6 million in expected new state money would not materialize because of the pandemic-hurt economy.
Uncertain about the financial future, the board chose to freeze raises from a part of a salary schedule that rewards staff the longer they work in the district, along with not providing a bump to base wages — ultimately holding wages flat for the start of the academic year.
But the assumed $7.6 million shortfall has not come to fruition, because the Legislature has not yet decided whether a budget repair bill, which adjusts state spending to meet a constitutional obligation to balance the state budget, is necessary.
Edward Sadlowski, executive director of MTI, said the board's vote in June to freeze the salary schedule violated 2020-21 work contracts teachers had already signed before the vote.
He said MTI considered suing the district over freezing the salary schedule, but opted to have union members lobby board members directly to restore the raises in the final budget.
"They were besieged with hundreds and hundreds of phone calls," Sadlowski said.
The union has been reassured the salary schedule would be restored, he said, but added "we're still prepared to go to litigation if it doesn't work out."
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in an email the district is "confident in its assertion that there was no violation of contracts as a result of the board's June decision."
"During this pandemic, the board’s decision was based on the district's fiscal responsibility to taxpayers during incredibly challenging and uncertain times, to learn more about our community's physical and fiscal health, our final fall school opening plans, and to gain a clear picture of our final revenue sources," LeMonds said.
Since June, the board's intention has switched to addressing the compensation issue in the final October budget, LeMonds said.
Both proposed budgets unfreeze the salary schedule and would provide back pay.
If the referendums pass, the average employee would see a 2.5% increase in salary — split between an across-the-board 0.5% increase in base wages and an average 2% bump from the salary schedule. That plan costs $6.25 million.
Without referendum money, base wages would still be kept flat. But the salary schedule would be restored, providing a 2% bump to the average employee and costing about $5 million.
Budget figures
If both referendums succeed, the total budget for the school year is proposed to be $495.7 million, or a 3.4 increase from the adopted budget for 2019-20.
The total budget includes expenditures not directly tied to teaching, such paying down debt, running its food service and operating the district's community programming arm Madison School and Community Recreation.
The majority of the total budget is made up of two funds — referred to as the operating budget — that cover traditional education expenses like teacher salaries and classroom materials. With passing referendums, the operating budget is proposed at $446.1 million — a 3.1% increased from last year's adopted operating budget.
Under this scenario, the owner of an average home, valued at $311,500, would see a $126 increase in property taxes, bringing the district's total portion of the tax bill to $3,466.
If the referendums fail, the district is proposing a total spending package of $478.9 million — about 0.1% lower than what was adopted last year — largely made up of a $440.1 million operating budget, or a 1.7% increase from the 2019-20 adopted operating budget.
This would result in the owner of an average-value home paying $54 less in property taxes to the district.
While Madison had a total budget of $479.3 million for last school year, actual spending came in $18.7 million below what was anticipated.
Ruppel said it was the result of several cost-saving strategies, such as canceling contracts, renegotiating others, putting a freeze on administrative office hires and school buildings being closed due to the pandemic.
Spending proposals
Both budgets would continue to fund the district's "strategic equity projects," but passing referendums could speed or further fund district initiatives and programs.
"Regardless of the difficult budget year we have, we put our strategic equity projects first and look at what we need to cut second to make sure the equity projects are funded first," Ruppel said.
Under the passing referendums budget, the district's Black Excellence Coalition Community Fund would grow $100,000 to $450,000, whereas funding would stay flat at $350,000 without the referendums.
The operating referendum would also expedite the rollout of a new elementary reading curriculum with a heavier focused on explicit phonics instruction.
That budget sets aside $1 million to purchase new instructional reading materials this year and puts $450,000 to training teachers on early literacy. With failed referendums, the budget would commit $400,000 to purchasing reading materials this year, with the remaining $600,000 likely to be funded in 2021-22.
Professional development on teaching children to read would also not happen this year.
Both plans envision spending $120,000 to expand a mental health program that connects students to licensed clinicians in school buildings from 12 schools to 15 schools and to provide targeted pay raises to security guards with $156,000 in new spending.
While both budgets continue to fund a "micro school" for high school students at-risk of not graduating, the passing referendum budget would commit more property taxes to the program rather than rely on soon-to-end funds from a tax incremental finance district.
