Madison School Board to adopt 2 different budgets for 2020-21 ahead of referendums

The Madison School Board will take up two different budgets Monday for the 2020-21 school year in preparation of a pair of referendum worth $350 million on next month's ballot — with both spending plans potentially avoiding a lawsuit from the teachers union by restoring frozen wages.

If the referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot are a success, the district is proposing a $495.7 million spending plan that would roll out a new elementary reading curriculum quicker, boost money for a fund focused on "Black Excellence," provide staff an average salary increase of 2.5%, and raise property taxes on the owner of an average-value home.

Under the scenario voters reject both referendums, the proposed $478.9 million budget would spread out the purchase of elementary reading materials over two years, keep funding flat for the Black Excellence fund, give an average 2% raise to staff, and lower property taxes on the average home.

Facing the unique situation of being legally required to adopt a final budget before the end of October but not yet knowing the outcome of the referendums, the School Board needs to pass two budgets accounting for either the combined success or failure of the $33 million operating referendum and $317 million capital referendum.