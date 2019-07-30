As the Madison School Board appointed its newest member Monday night, it also said goodbye to the superintendent who sat across the table.
Savion Castro, a 2013 La Follette High School graduate, was sworn in at the beginning of Monday’s meeting at a refurbished auditorium in the Doyle Administration Building. Castro, who currently works as a legislative aide to state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, replaced former board member Mary Burke, who resigned in early July.
“I’m really sad that I only just get to meet you and (Cheatham’s son) at this point right now, but have really admired your leadership from afar as you guided the school district and city through really tough conversations about race and equality in our city and did it with resolve and a vision and brought new people to the table,” Castro told Cheatham during the meeting.
Castro was the 18th board member that outgoing Superintendent Jen Cheatham worked with, according to Cheatham. That time-frame included five board presidents. The board introduced a resolution honoring Cheatham, who first came to Madison in 2013 to replace former superintendent Dan Nerad.
Cheatham is leaving her post at the beginning of August to take a faculty position at the Harvard University School of Education. Jane Belmore was hired by the board to serve as the interim superintendent starting Aug. 1 while Madison searches for a permanent replacement.
“You have led with courage and trust and without hesitation in moments that are challenging and telling,” board member Ali Muldrow said, recounting the first time she met Cheatham the day after President Donald Trump’s election in 2016. “And it is because I have worked with you and known you that is is hard to say goodbye.”
Several board members praised Cheatham’s work to focus on racial equity during her tenure in Madison, a city struggling with stark racial disparities in areas of student achievement and discipline.
“We weren’t able to talk about race. People did not believe the status of our schools, let alone give them a microphone” board member Ananda Mirilli said. “Let alone vote for them. Let alone let their stories be real. It was through your patience and through your vision that we have achieved that slowly and persistently.”
Cheatham had high praise for her senior leadership team over the past six years. Several top officials, including the chief of elementary schools, chief of secondary schools, general counsel and the superintendent's chief of staff are leaving the district.
“I hope and pray that this board will remain stable in the years to come,” Cheatham said. “I think this is a phenomenal composition of the board and I think this district needs for it to remain stable and to learn what it looks like to work as a team, to learn how to use the capability of all the people who are sitting around this table and all the constituents you serve.”
At-Risk Plan, Native American mascot ban approved
On Monday, the board also voted to support a resolution started by the Wausau School District that would recommend school districts across the state stop using Native American mascots.
The resolution, which would affect about 31 of Wisconsin’s 421 public school districts, will go before the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ policy-making committee and could go before a vote of all school districts at the group’s annual convention in January.
The board also approved a renewal of its At-Risk Plan, a procedure school districts must have in place to identify students at-risk of not graduating from high school. The plan’s renewal did not appear in any of the board’s committee meetings this past month, but several board members expressed an interest in continuing to follow this stream of work closely.
Under the current At-Risk Plan, students who match the criteria listed by the state receive contact from the school district about their status through phone calls and letters in the late summer before officials begin to identify resources that can be used for an intervention.
MMSD identified 1,348 students as at-risk during the 2017-18 school year, according to district records. The district has not yet released the data from the 2018-19 school year.
Del Underbakke, a retired teacher who has advocated for the district to better define and implement its At-Risk Plan, said the board should invite more feedback from students identified through this process to evaluate how to better serve marginalized learners.
“We need to listen to the voices of our marginalized learners to make sure our services are more than just words on documents,” Underbakke said during public testimony.