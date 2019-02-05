After months of committee meetings and attempts to garner feedback from schools across the district, the Madison School Board voted Monday to accept recommendations made to update the Madison School District's student discipline policy.
The policy, known formally as the Behavior Education Plan, was first introduced in the 2014-15 school year as a response to a “zero-tolerance” policy that officials believed was not working and disproportionately affected students of color.
The changes presented to the School Board, which will face a final vote on Feb. 25, would aim to improve the policies in the BEP itself, provide more resources and address concerns about the plan’s implementation process.
“Our commitment to creating restorative communities instead of punitive ones, our commitment to progressive discipline as opposed to zero-tolerance, I’m very proud of that as the leader of this school district,” said Superintendent Jen Cheatham.
The Student Behavior Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by School Board member Gloria Reyes, was in charge of creating the recommendations that the School Board formally recognized in a unanimous vote Monday. The seven-person committee included fellow School Board members James Howard and Kate Toews, as well as several administrators and school-based staff.
The committee had the task of developing and revising the BEP after reviewing feedback from staff, students and families.
“Not only is this complex, but we’re also learning ourselves along the way,” Jay Affeldt, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s director of student mental, physical and behavioral health said of the updated BEP. “We think just simply about restorative justice, and how much that has changed and evolved in the last five years.”
Despite an original goal of the BEP to reduce the disproportionate amount of suspensions, the district is still trying to find the best way to deal with student misbehavior.
“Our new Behavior Education Plan has caused a ton of havoc for teachers across the district,” Iris Patterson, a fourth-grade teacher at Huegel Elementary School, said in an interview last month on where the current BEP stands.
She said that five teachers at Huegel were injured and sent home, but that nothing was done about student behavior.
“I’m talking chairs thrown, teeth broken … one teacher is out because the stress level is so high,” Patterson said. “It’s not good stuff going on, and this is just one school. So I imagine that a ton of other schools, people don’t realize what’s happening.”
Several candidates in this year’s School Board race have cited the Behavior Education Plan as problematic, some on the policy itself and others on the plan’s implementation process.
Among the proposed policy changes, which range from addressing inappropriate physical contact, drug use and inappropriate language, were aimed at simplifying what some people have criticized as a convoluted and not easy-to-understand document.
The updates also differentiate interventions for the elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as provide more detailed guidance for implementing BEP with students with disabilities.
“I’ve always said I wanted the Behavior Education Plan to focus more on intervention than punishment,” School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. “Because it was almost 70 pages of punishment and eight pages of intervention … if we just punish away absolutely everything, (students) won’t succeed.”
The BEP changes would also explore expanding mental health supports for high schools and expand the Behavioral Health in Schools program for elementary and middle schools.
Administrators are also planning to work closely with the recently launched Office of Youth Re-Engagement to work with students with intensive needs.
Implementation of the proposed changes would take effect next school year.
Cheatham noted that while there’s an aggressive timeline in place to get the policy changes rolled out, the updated BEP is “a multi-year commitment.”