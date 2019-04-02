Tuesday's election to fill Seat 3 on the Madison School Board pits a candidate who runs an independent charter school against a candidate who has called for dismantling the state office that approved the school.
Kaleem Caire, the founder and CEO of One City Schools, is running against Cris Carusi, a public education advocate and research director at UW-Madison.
In the Feb. 19 primary, Carusi edged out Caire by a vote of 49 percent to 44 percent. Nearly 7 percent of the primary vote went to a candidate who had dropped out of the race, leaving potential for Tuesday's general election results to be even closer.
Dean Loumos, the incumbent, announced in December that he would not be running for a third term on the seven-person School Board.
Caire has called for a focus on early childhood education in MMSD. One City Schools is one of Wisconsin’s first 4K and kindergarten charter options authorized by the University of Wisconsin’s Office of Educational Opportunity.
Caire is running nearly eight years after the Madison School Board rejected his proposal for another charter school, Madison Preparatory Academy on a 5-2 vote. The school, which he had proposed while he was CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison in 2011, originally would have been a school for black boys in sixth through 12th grades.
He first ran for Seat 4 on the School Board in 1998, where he received 45 percent of the vote in a loss to Ray Allen.
"I feel like we've done a lot to try to win. We've operated with integrity; we've kept our campaign clean," Caire said. "We haven't thrown any mud on anyone."
Caire said he's been touting his experience to voters, particularly his board leadership experience.
"We're at a turning point in Madison. We've been at a tipping point in Madison. We're a majority non-white school district now, and a majority poor school district now," Caire said. "We need leaders who know how to lead and transform schools in that regard and also know how to be board leaders. There's a difference between being a board member and an administrator, and I think sometimes some of our board members for get that ... I understand how to support and hold accountable leadership of a school district."
Carusi, who has touted her many years of attending School Board meetings and being a grassroots organizer, has staunchly opposed voucher schools and independent charter schools like One City, saying that UW's Office of Educational Opportunity should be dismantled. Her opposition to independent charter and voucher schools scored her the endorsement of Madison Teachers Inc., the local teachers union.
Caire's list of endorsements include Adelante, a new political action group started by current School Board member Gloria Reyes in order to advocate for local candidates of color in Madison and Dane County.
"If we're going to provide opportunities for all children, and if we're going to have everybody at the table to deal with the challenges we face down the road in our future, we need strong public schools in every neighborhood," Carusi said.
While the bitterly cold and snowy winter made canvassing efforts potentially difficult for many candidates, Carusi said it was an opportunity to reach even more voters because most people were hunkered down in their homes.
"We got a valuable opportunity to talk to people about the value of public education," Carusi said.
Noting that many teacher strikes across the country this past winter have moved beyond just calling for higher pay and benefits, but about social justice and providing more resources to public schools and away from charter schools, Carusi said the national pushback against school reform efforts leaves the Madison School District at a crossroads.
"I feel like MMSD is at a crossroads right now. Do we continue down the path of school reform, or do we try to acknowledge the changes that are happening in other places and try to move down a path of social justice and education that supports public schools in every neighborhood?" Carusi said. "Good, strong, truly public schools. Publicly funded and publicly governed public schools."